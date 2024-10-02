14 Best brands for luxury partywear

Party season is all about that effortless razzle-dazzle. The sound of heavy, shimmering sequins. The gentle tickle of a feather trim. The balancing act between a sleek clutch bag and a glass of fizz. You can hear the Eighties disco tunes already.

It's a time to go all out on the fashion front. Sparkle is non-negotiable, naturally, but one can also opt for a classic LBD or tuxedo and still command attention at any after-hours shindig.

Velvet is your flirty, touchable friend, and metallics? They’re the icing on this sartorial cake.

As for shoewear, the more extra, the better. Think Y2K butterfly adornments, spiralling straps that lengthen the leg and 90s kitten heels, primed for dancing the night away. To rehash the words of Marilyn Monroe with a smidgen of creative license, give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer party season.

© Getty Cher wearing Bob Mackie

Partywear browsing is undoubtedly the most fun area of shopping. Thankfully, several brands have built their DNA upon partywear, making the search for your dream show-stopping outfits that much easier.

Rabanne and Versace head up the party attire on the luxury end of the scale, while 16Arlington, The Attico and Area have got cool-girl charisma covered. Blumarine serves up Noughties nostalgia by the butterfly-clad bucketload, Annie’s Ibiza is a treasure trove of sartorial gems and Fanci Club has something for all who favour kittenish design to sequinned opulence.

Discover the best brands to add to your fashion vocabulary before party season enters full swing and ensure your winter wardrobe is a cut above the rest.

The best brands for partywear:

Versace All hail Donatella and her unparalled partywear. Versace is an iconic Italian fashion house known for its bold, glamorous designs, luxurious fabrics and signature Medusa logo, embodying opulence to the highest degree. Think metallic checkerboard prints, vibrant pink, yellow and green palettes and mini dresses one to die for.



Rabanne Harken back to space-age sophistication with Rabanne. The Sixties-born house is a pioneering French fashion brand, celebrated for its avant-garde designs, innovative use of materials like metal and plastic, and futuristic aesthetic, merging fashion with art and architecture. According to Paco, one can never go wrong with a sprinkling of paillettes.

16Arlington Since 16Arlington's inception in 2017, founders and couple Federica Cavenati and Marco Capaldo have peppered the fashionscape with partywear staples. Sequins reign supreme, alongside feline silhouettes, plumes of feathers and slinky, sexy textures that embrace modern femininity.



The Attico One word - feathers. The signature house code of The Attico, a contemporary Italian fashion brand known for its bold, eclectic designs, glamorous silhouettes, and vibrant colours, High-octane styles are executed via striking metallics, flapper fringing and bright pink fur coats. Add to bag.

Annie’s Ibiza Annie’s Ibiza is a London-based boutique known for its curated selection of unique, vibrant pieces, blending bohemian charm with high fashion. It features exclusive designs by designers such as Clio Peppiatt, while offering up rare pieces from its celebrity-loved archive. Kate Moss is a fan.



Blumarine A personal favourite, Italian brand Blumarine is a treasure trove of Nineties relics. Beautifully draped satin in pastel tones clash with Y2K butterfly prints, aqua palettes and sparkles o'plenty. Lace slips, silk blouses, rose bud florals and divine leather accessories culminate in an ever-covetable collection.

Oséree Oséree is ready to take you from beach club to night club. The label is luxury swimwear brand known for its chic, shimmering designs. With a focus on elegant cuts and metallic fabrics, Oséree creates sophisticated, statement looks that marry poolside glamour with classic partywear.

Area Celebrated for its bedazzled pieces that ooze luxury elegance, Area is a go-to brand for partygoers such as Dua Lipa. The New York-based label has become synomnous with itssignature crystal embellishments, blending Gen Z style with decadent glamour.

Siedrés Siedrés offers Mediterranean opulence served up on a sartorial platter. Founded by husband and wife Emir Bilge and Ceylin Türkkan Bilge, the label pays homage to the couple's Turkish roots with its colourful, sunset-hued collections. Spanning everyday heroes to radiant eveningwear, the brand is one to keep on call for any occasion.

Rixo Renowned for its vintage-inspired dresses and playful prints, Rixo is a brand houses in every It-girl's wardrobe. Launched by Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, the London-based label is brimming with sparkle, animal prints, florals and silk creations to marvel at.



Ashish Traditional craftsmenship forms the foundation of party rband Ashish. The London-based fashion brand beloved for its sequin-heavy designs and vibrant palettes. Fusing artisan themes with a contemporary twist, Ashish creates playful, statement pieces that challenge norms and embrace individuality.

Clio Peppiatt Another It-girl approved name to know, Clio Peppiatt is one for those who appreciate attention to detail. Beading is the British brand's bread and butter, in addition to mythical scenes, A-line mini dresses and darling bespoke creations.





Taller Marmo Feathers and fluted sleeves? A Taller Marmo special. Taller Marmo is a luxury fashion label revered for distinctive, eye-catching designs and rich patterns. Merging artisanal techniques with modern forms, the label crafts striking pieces that reflect a spirited yet elegant style.

Fanci Club Frills and florals in bright pastel hues, it could only be Fanci Club. The brand is ideal for those wanting to steer away from sparkle and towards flirtatious fun. Cue the booty shorts, lingerie, rosettes and asymmetrical detailing that make for an epic club-ready look.



How we chose:

Style - I've opted for a range of partywear friendly themes, such as sequins, feathers, colour, sheer and sparkler of all kind.

Price - I've included a range of high end brands spanning iconic fashion houses to emerging cool-girl labels.

Why you should trust me:

My role on the fashion features team at HELLO! Fashion, coupled with over 10 years experience in the fashion industry, has enabled me to curate an expansive brand vocabulary and develop an eye for timeless yet on-trend pieces. Luxury trends spotlighting is my bread and butter, which helps me to predict trickle-down high-street trends that will appeal to the masses, be them seasoned style veterans or keen fashion rookies.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.