These 'bow jeans' from Hollister are going viral

It's fair to say that 2024 has whipped its way through a lot of trends.

We've seen Balletcore (off-duty dancewear, stretchy fits, legwarmers and a touch of tulle), Normcore (at its heart, Dad dressing), and our personal favourite - Grandadcore (little did they know, we've been championing this for years.)

Coquettecore, spurred on by Bridgerton's phenomenal popularity takes its inspiration from vintage fashion with a modern spin. It's playful without a doubt, and very flirtatious in a very demure, wink-over-the-table sort of way.

Dead romantic, it tends to lean toward a pastel colour palette, lots of pearls and some good old face framing curls. Famous fans include Alexa Chung and Taylor Swift.

© Christian Vierig A very Coquette bow and accessories in New York

"Coming in hot on the heels of cottagecore is coquettecore," says H! Fashion's Fashion Features Writer Tania Leslau. "Take the latter, deconstruct it and hey presto you have coquettecore. Favouring cheeky lace over modest, voluminous silhouettes, the newest Core around town is akin to the naughty sister who sneaks out to party when the parents are in bed."

Enter the Hollister Bow Jeans that the Tiktokers are going absolutely mad for. Their super comfortable shape (baggy leg with a low-rise waist) is countered by the delicate bow embroidery on the back pocket, bringing a touch of cheeky whimsy to proceedings.

© Kirstin Sinclair Alexa Chung and Simone Rocha - a match made in Coquette heaven

The medium wash denim is ultra wearable and they're also a little faded, making them seem like you might have picked them up from a 00s it-girl's car boot sale (surely every vintage fan's dream).

© Instagram/@hollister The Hollister viral bow jeans

Their popularity lies in their ability to bridge the gap between femininity that's almost cutesy and the robust practicality of a good old pair of jeans. They're versatile, and can be paired with a crop top to show off the low-waistband, or a chunky knit to amp up their effortlessness.

Casual enough to wear while slouching with friends, they would also look cute as hell on a date. Points all round Hollister. Now please wish us well as we patiently wait for them to restock...