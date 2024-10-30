Princess Kate's most timeless jacket is on trend for 2024

Barn jackets have officially entered the chat for autumn/winter 2024, and this transitional staple has been spotted on none other than The Princess of Wales, giving it a lovely royal backing for the latter half of 2024.

Relaxed and oversized in shape the barn jacket is a little bit dog-walker and a little bit boujie-Mum on the school run. In shades of beige, caramel, khaki and navy with contrasting corduroy collars their oversized shape gives minimum effort yet maximum effect.

Princess Kate has been spotted wearing various iterations of the jacket and clearly has a soft spot for Barbour, boasting one of the brand’s collaborations with Alexa Chung in her collection.

She typically opts for muted colour palettes in soft khaki, deep cream and rich chocolate and plumps for jackets with darker collars (a preppy must-have) and lots of pockets.

© OWEN HUMPHREYS Kate in Little Stainton, Cambridge

The beauty of the barn jacket lies in its versatility. They look as at home atop a party dress and knee high boots as they do slung over a denim ensemble, or other more casual fare.

© Christian Vierig A guest outside the Peter Do show in Paris

They first cropped up on the Loewe runway for spring/summer 2023 where traditional hues of khaki and navy were teamed with peplum hems and unexpectedly paired with floral mini skirts.

Meanwhile, in the Prada SS24 collection, oversized barn jackets were paired with tailored shirts and sheer skirts.

© Prada Prada SS24

Barn jackets infuse any outfits with an air of nonchalance and thanks to their durable fabric and robust shape they're the perfect choice for outdoorsy types, while their high fashion association means they wed practicality with elegance.

For autumn/winter 2024, we'll be pairing ours with a pop of red (we've said that phrase more times than we've visited out grandmother this year) and platforms for a party-worthy take on the workwear classic. Thanks for the inspo, Kate.