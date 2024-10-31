Lily James channels Sporty Spice in sleek workout set

Oh to be Lily James. Proficient in both the acting and singing fields with a fervent love for fitness (if only), the British star is a woman of many talents.

On Wednesday, the Cinderella actress offered her loyal legion of followers a sneak peak into her health routine, which revolves around a regimented workout plan.

Alongside an image of several weights, fitness bands and roll-out balls, the Surrey native posed for a sleek outfit selfie, which documented her Sporty Spice attire for the session.

© Instrgam/@lilyjames The Cinderella actress shared a sleek workout look online

Lily sported a classic black workout bra with matching leggings featuring a high-rise fit and figure-sculpting cut. She wore her sandy blonde hair tied back into a low plait with an off-centre parting, while going makeup-free for the low-key image.

Proving that hard work goes a long way in the gym, the 35-year-old simultaneously offered up a glimpse inside the hotel gym where she was working out. Featuring an exposed brick aesthetic with large glass panels and a running machine, Lily’s set-up could even tempt the anti-marathon runners among us to hit the treadmill.

© Getty The It-Brit keeps it casual between high profile events

The actress has continuously hit the sweet spot between A-lister lifestyle and keeping things casual. Amidst images of Versace and Erdem fashion shows, Academy Award galas and BAFTA bashes, the actress’ social media feed is peppered with low-key moments from her everyday life.

So, when the Downtown Abbey star does share the odd, no doubt desperately cool, outfit via the ‘gram, you know it’s going to be a good day.

Earlier this month, Lily treated her Instagram followers to a new outfit to coo over. Leaning into Western attire, she slipped into a double denim look, consisting of a slightly cropped jacket and jeans in a classic mid-wash blue finish.

Cowboy-chic has gripped the Hollywood sphere since the dawn of AW24. Most notably, Bella Hadid championed the trend, paying homage to her (legit) cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos.