Leave it to British actress Lily James to influence our late summer wishlists with her sartorial agenda that is as classic as it is cool-girl-coded.

The Pam & Tommy star and all-around fashion muse shared an Instagram dump with her followers featuring enviable images of her time living the "Island life."

Her swimwear of choice for this season was a chocolate brown bikini and an all-in-one swimsuit, both of which featured the iconic crinkle effect texture (sometimes called 'popcorn' material). Although has risen to stardom in the fashion ranks over the last few years, it's not a style that is at the top of everybody's wishlists...

© Instagram /@lilyjames Lily posed in a dopamine-inducing lime green all-in-one crinkled swimsuit © Instagram /@lilyjames Her summer piece was from popcorn material maestro Hunza G

Plenty of fashionistas, from A-listers to influencers, have added a crinkle-effect one-piece or bikini into their holiday wardrobe, and the pioneering label behind the trend's popularity surge is Hunza G.



"'Hunza', as the brand was then known, gained notoriety among the fashion set in the 1990s for its signature crinkle-effect pieces, including the iconic white and blue cut-out dress that Julia Roberts wore in Pretty Woman" the H! Fashion shopping team explained in a crinkled swimsuit round-up, "But it rose to Instagram It-girl fame when Georgiana Huddart became creative director in 2015, added the 'G' and successfully rebranded the label into a 21st-century influencer favourite."

© Instagram / @lilyjames She also wore an efferlessly chic crinckled brown bikini, also from Hunza G

Despite this, the crinkly, ribbed feel of the material isn't for everyone: "For texture-phobes like myself, crinkle swimwear can be hard to swallow," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau, "As much as I love Hunza G’s sustainability ethos and designs, I tend to admire their products from afar - typically via my friends’ Instagram feeds



Whether you're a fan of the material texture or not, there's no denying the effect is effortlessly chic and incredibly flattering.

Whether you're a fan of the material texture or not, there's no denying the effect is effortlessly chic and incredibly flattering.