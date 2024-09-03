Lily James just put a summer spin on Princess Kate's favourite style

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Lily James is one of our favourite fashionistas thanks to her effortlessly versatile style agenda.

From English rose whimsicality to goth-glam leather ball gowns and razor-cut fringes, the actress embodies a variety of aesthetics like no other, and we're consistently inspired.

In her latest look, the 35-year-old, who played the titular role of Pamela Anderson in the Disney+ series Pam & Tommy, married Parisian chic with Italian charm in a flawless navy polka dot dress.

Lily shared the Instagram images with her 3 million followers from an end-of-summer trip to Italy (can we expect a Venice Film Festival appearance?) embodying cool-girl evening glamour in a fitted midi dress by Parisian label Marcia.

© Instagram/@lilyjames Lily James wore a fifties-inspired midi dress by Marcia on a trip to Italy © Instagram/@lilyjames Her dress put a modern twist on Princess Kate's favourite style

The form-fitting piece boasted a thick-strapped halter neckline, giving it an air of vintage chic, while the figure-sculpting midi silhouette oozed contemporary cool.

Although the preppy polka dot style is somewhat divisive in the fashion realm, it has long been a go-to for the ever-sophisticated Princess of Wales. Kate's wardrobe is filled to the brim with dotty pieces from pleated skirts to midi dresses, often courtesy of Alessandra Rich.

She particularly favours the style for special occasions, including Wimbledon, Royal Ascot and royal birthday celebrations. Prince William's wife always champions a sleeved silhouette with a floaty midi skirt, whilst Lily gave it a contemporary summer spin with a fitted shape, square neckline and halter strap.

© Getty Kate wore a white polka dot Alessandra Rich dress during Royal Ascot 2023 © Getty Kate often champions polka dots for the Wimbledon tennis finals © Getty The princess is a huge fan pf Alessandra Rich's dotty pieces

Polka dots have made a triumphant revival this season, from Jennifer Lawrence taking them to the red carpet at the Oscars in a show-stopping Dior gown to Versace’s ‘La Vacanza’ collection co-designed by Dua Lipa, the versatile vintage print has been on our sartorial radar all spring/summer long.

They're not for everybody, however. H! Fashion's Tania Leslau decoded the divisive trend in a Chic Critique installment last month, explaining: "Polka dots are endlessly adaptable, hence their longevity in the trends cycle. Yet, there’s no denying they present a make-or-break sartorial situation. Worn well, and the timeless print can serve up sophistication by the bucket load. Worn badly and you run the risk of looking disastrously cheugy."

All we have to say about Lily's midi is... Bellissima.