Lily James’ double denim look is truly cowgirl-coded

Lily James prefers to keep a low profile, meaning that when the actress does share the odd, no doubt desperately chic, outfit via the ‘gram, you know it’s going to be a good day.

On Wednesday, Lily treated her eagle-eyed followers to a new outfit to coo over. Leaning into Western attire, the 35-year-old slipped into a double denim look, consisting of a slightly cropped jacket and jeans in a classic mid-wash blue finish.

Lily’s all-American look was elevated by a timeless black quilted Chanel bag featuring the house’s signature golde chain handles, which stylishly stored the It-Brit’s outing essentials. A black leather biker jacket was coolly layered over her shoulders in a nonchalant fashion.

© Instagram/@lilyjames The Iron Claw actress opted for a Western-chic double denim duo

The actress enjoyed her time away from the Hollywood sets, engaging in a game of pool while sporting the retro combination. She wore her sandy blonde hair slicked-back in a thick plait, simultaneously showcasing a natural beauty blend that accentuated her distinctive, film-fronting features.

A selection of dainty gold jewels adorned her cowgirl-coded aesthetic, including a cluster of petite hoop earrings that delicately climbed her ears and a refined gold chain necklace.

© Instagram/@lilyjames The 35-year-old kicked back in Mid West style

The Pam & Tommy star has been jetting off across the world, revelling in stints spent in Canada and Venice. Her latest look came during her time in the latter city, where Lily Bella Hadid. An unlikely, yet spectacular sartorial pairing.

Lily shimmied into a navy blue polka dot dress by her go-to label Marcia during a sun-drink Italian evening soirée. The form-fitting piece boasted a thick-strapped halter neckline, giving it an air of vintage chic, while the figure-sculpting midi silhouette oozed contemporary cool.

Whether tapping into Mid West dress codes à la Bella Hadid or turning out a royally refined dotted aesthetic, the actress knows how to pique intrigue with her ever-elegant style.