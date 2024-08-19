Lily James' cropped graphic tee nods to her latest music collaboration

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Slogan tees are one of those nuanced fashion trends that come and go out of style, but never really leave the sartorial sphere.

Graphic tees allow celebs to say a lot without actually saying anything (we're looking at you, Hailey Bieber and your 'Nepo Baby' tee), and they're having a major revival at the moment. Lily James is the latest fashion muse to jump on the It-girl-approved style of this season.

The Pam & Tommy actress has one of the most versatile style agendas on the planet. From uber-feminine frocks that mimic her quintessential English Rose persona, to donning leather ball gowns and razor-cut fringes on the MET Gala red carpet and oozing 90s simplicity at NBA games, we love the 35-year-old because she's completely unafraid to try her hand at any and every sartorial style.

© Instagram /@lilyjames Lily shared her t-shirt in honour of Ben Abraham's song on Instagram

She shared an Instagram story with her 3.2 Instagram followers, following in the footsteps of Kaia Gerber, Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski this season, donning a white cropped slogan tee that read "never been worse" paired with low-rise, dark-wash jeans.

Kaia Gerber's navy t-shirt encouraged us to go to her house and read books, Dua Lipa promoted her own festival, and EmRata used her tee to get us to listen to singer Sade.

© Getty EmRata's graphic tee read "listen to Sade" © Instagram / @kaiagerber Kaia Gerber's t-shirt is merchandise from her book club © Instagram / @charli_xcx Need we say anymore about Charli XCX's?

Lily's tee was also in honour of a singer: herself. The slogan refers to Australian singer-songwriter Ben Abrahams' song Never Been Better, of which the opening line says "I've never been worse, but I've never been better."

Last week Ben shared a video of a special recorded version of Never Been Better which featured Lily as a second vocalist. The caption read: "It is my great pleasure to share with you all the walk+sing for "Never Been Better" featuring Lily James. I cannot believe I managed to convince her to sing with me but this is my favourite one of these I’ve ever done. Filmed at Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles, the vocal performances were recorded live."

Whether you opt for meaningful song lyrics like Lily or movie quotes like Kaia Gerber, ensuring your t-shirt speaks 1000 words this season is fashion's favourite street style hack.