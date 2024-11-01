Elsa Hosk’s iconic Princess Diana costume just broke the internet

Simply put, Elsa Hosk just won Halloween. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel and Helsa founder recreated one of history’s most celebrated sartorial moments, which went completely viral overnight.

The Swedish influencer transformed into Princess Diana for the spooky soirée, paying homage to the late royal’s iconic ‘revenge dress,’ worn to a 1994 Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery, soon after King Charles publicly admitted to infidelity.

The history-making off-the-shoulder, black silk dress by Christina Stambolian has become one of fashion’s most recognisable silhouettes, with the People’s Princess pairing the number with a large pearl-sapphire choker, black tights and point-toe heels.

© Instagram/ hoskelsa © Instragram/@hoskelsa

The dress was rapidly circulated by the media, who considered the look a powerful act of defiance against the then-Prince and the royal family, with whom Diana had a notoriously fraught relationship. The cocktail dress further stood out for its break from royal fashion conventions, which traditionally leaned toward conservative, modest clothing for public events. Diana had actually owned the dress for three years but initially thought it too daring for her role.

© Getty Princess Diana's iconic 1994 'revenge dress'

It signalled her independence and a new era of freedom, contrasting her elegance with the scandal and forever marking her as a style icon and a globally adored woman of strength. She later auctioned the dress for $74,000, with the proceeds going to charities for cancer and AIDs.

Elsa’s impeccable rehashing of the famous look drew widespread praise from fellow industry insiders. Captioned: “Wishing you an ICONIC Halloween,” the series of images shared via social media by the model captured the attention of fashion’s elite, including Sofia Richie Grainge who wrote: “You win.”

Bella Hadid said: “Wow wow wow wow wow to die for,” as sister Gigi Hadid noted: “Nuts." Hailey Bieber added: “Sooooo gooooood.”

Elsa sported a cropped blonde wig to complete the stand-out Halloween costume, mirroring Diana’s chosen jewellery for the June 1994 event and natural but glowing beauty blend. She continued to share a short clip of her walking in the same manner as the late royal, commanding further attention for her genius costume concept.

Kudos to you, Elsa.