Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham ooze California cool in matching Halloween costumes

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham step out in matching outfits on any given occasion.

From twinning in white shirts to matching pink outerwear and matching in monochrome at the Met Gala, the couple are following in Victoria and David’s fashionable footsteps and we can’t get enough.

After Brooklyn shared a sweet throwback for their four-year anniversary wearing matching outfits on a trip to Tokyo earlier this week, the two have once again adopted a dual dressing agenda wearing Halloween costumes that oozed California cool.

MORE: The most stylish celebrity Halloween costumes of 2023

READ: Emily Ratajkowski dressed as Victoria Beckham for Halloween and it is iconic

Welcome to Chippendales actress and Y2K style icon Nicola shared a TikTok of the two wearing matching bunny ears.

Though the options for creating an outfit around the classic rabbit ears are endless, the Peltz-Beckhams stuck to their signature laid-back Los Angeles glamour.

Nicola paired her black ears with a ribbed cropped black vest top and a black cardigan. A pair of sunglasses (a fashionista essential during any season of the year), was folded over the neckline of her base layer, and she finished off the look with dazzling diamanté silver hoops and her ginormous diamond engagement ring.

MORE: Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are style opposites in daring Halloween corsets

READ: Nicola Peltz proves she is a Victoria Beckham superfan in Posh Spice T-shirt

Her hair was simply styled in a middle parting with poker-straight tresses that cascaded down her back, whilst her tightly-lined eyeliner made her glassy green eyes the focal point of her entire look.

Brooklyn on the other hand wore a black baseball cap backwards with a pair of white ears over the top. He finished it off with a loose-fitting white t-shirt, a gold bracelet and a statement gold chain with a diamond pendant.

Their off-duty looks complete with dazzling bijouterie were the chicest Halloween costumes of 2023.