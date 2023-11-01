Maya Jama’s Halloween costume was a love letter to Stormzy

When a Halloween costume is done well it has the potential to go down in dress-up history, a benchmark for future creepy costumes to come. This year there were a few celebs on our list who went all out, but there was one in particular whose ode to their boyfriend really pulled on our spooky season heartstrings.

British television presenter, radio DJ and girlfriend to Stormzy, Maya Jama, saw an opportunity to tap into her humorous side and dress up as Marvel Comic superhero, Storm, one of the most powerful mutants in the Marvel universe.

MORE: The most stylish celebrity Halloween costumes of 2023

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and North have the most legendary mother-daughter costume moment

© MEGA Maya Jama shows up to her own Halloween Party stressed as Marvel superhero Storm

We can’t know for sure but we’re fairly certain that Maya’s costume choice had a little something to do with her love interest's stage name, don't you?

Dressed in a custom-made black catsuit, an icy white fringed wig, heeled black boots and leather gloves the Love Island host thought of every single detail, right down to the personalised “M” detailing on the catsuit collar.

This isn’t the first time Maya has gone all out for Halloween. Last year she dressed as a bad grandma who wasn’t afraid to use her walking stick for its not intended purpose.

On Instagram she proclaimed that this was her "comfiest Halloween costume to date"

Why do we think her costume was an ode to Stormzy?

The two previously dated back in 2015 but called it quits after four years, splitting for good in 2019. After a 5 year break, fans began to speculate whether the two were rekindling their love or if it was just a coincidence that they were both holidaying in Greece at the same time. The Dolce and Gabanna campaign star then confirmed in October via Instagram that the two had in fact started dating again. Since then the two have been spotted out and about lovingly holding hands and goofing around, confirming to all that they’re happier than ever and back on track.