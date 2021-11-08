Princess Diana revenge dress lookalikes are everywhere right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Diana's 'revenge dress' will stand the test of time, no doubt, but it picked up yet more attention recently after pictures emerged of Elizabeth Debicki recreating the Princess of Wales' iconic fashion moment while filming the latest series of The Crown.

Diana's Christina Stambolian dress caused such a stir since she wore it to attend a Vanity Fair fundraiser at the Serpentine gallery, the very same night that Prince Charles' ITV documentary aired - in which he confessed his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles, now the Duchess of Cornwall.

WATCH: Remembering Princess Diana

The famous 1994 pictures show the late Princess wearing the daring off-shoulder mini dress, made in draped chiffon, with a pair of silk Manolo Blahnik heels and her favourite sapphire and pearl choker necklace.

It's said that Diana didn't originally plan to wear the dress on the night, and had in fact owned it since 1991 - but had thought it too risqué to wear previously. For the event, she had actually chosen a Valentino gown, but opted to wear the Christina Stambolian number after designs were leaked to the public.

Princess Diana's 'revenge dress' moment will appear in The Crown

Her stylist Diana Harvey recalled in the 2013 documentary Princess Diana's Dresses: The Auction: "She wanted to look a million dollars. And she did."

With the dress only set to gain more traction when series five of The Crown airs, a number of lookalikes of the figure-hugging dress have sprung up across retailers - so if you want to channel one of Diana's most powerful moments yourself, read on.

Just Cavalli mini dress, £254, The Outnet

It's got an asymmetric neckline instead of an off-shoulder one, but the layered chiffon of this Just Cavalli dress gives similar movement to Diana's.

Off shoulder midi dress, £30, Boohoo

Channel Princess Diana's sweetheart neckline with a midi length.

Vivienne Westwood mini dress, £459, Farfetch

This is just missing Diana's chiffon trail, or it would be nearly spot on!

Norma Kamali 'Diana' dress, £195, MyTheresa

Aptly named, Norma Kamali's original 'Diana' dress actually originally dates back to the 70s, but that ruched detailing and asymmetric hemline is certainly similar to the revenge dress.

Valle & Vik dress, £425, Wolf & Badger

For something a little different, Valle & Vik has taken the revenge dress as inspiration and created a line of off-shoulder dresses in different fabrics.

Self Portrait dress, £176, The Outnet

Diana's signature silhouette... plus crystals. What's not to love?

