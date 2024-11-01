Emily Ratajkowski cosplays Jennifer Lopez in iconic Versace dress

The stars came out to play for Halloween 2024. Included in the mix of spooky season-loving celebrities was Emily Ratakjowski, who ditched the classically gruesome get-up for something a touch more stylish.

Debuting her chosen costume via TikTok, the model transformed into Jennifer Lopez for October 31. Although the world-renowned singer has many sartorial strings to her bow and an archive of dreams, Emily opted to create JLo’s iconic (in every sense of the world) ‘jungle dress’ worn at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Designed by Donatella Versace, the tropical-themed garment made for a standout moment in fashion history. The plunging neckline and vibrant green print, adorned with tropical leaves and flowers, epitomised the bold style of the era in addition to the singer’s daring fashion .

Its dramatic aesthetic was so influential that it inspired the creation of Google Images, after fans searched for ‘JLo dress.’ Jennifer revisited the ethereal printed piece back in 2019, when she hit the runway in a reimagining of her original garment for Versace’s spring/summer 2020 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

The appearance marked the 20th anniversary of the statement dress, and she closed the show in a stunning homage to that unforgettable moment from the early ‘Aughts. To this day, the dress remains a symbol of glamour and audacity, showcasing the star’s status as a fashion icon.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez in the iconic Versace 'jungle dress' at the 42nd Grammy Awards

To capture the true essence of the dress, Emily carefully reconstructed every detail of Jennifer’s history-making, internet-breaking look. She styled her hair in a half-up, half-down manner and showcased a charcoal-green smokey eyeshadow blend to mirror that of the singer’s 2000s beauty palette.

She posed for images lensed by photographer Morgan Maher in the luscious piece, which further featured frontal green sequin detailing, a plunging neckline, a sheer construction and long sleeves.

© Getty Jennifer recreated her iconic look for Versace's Spring/Summer 2020 show

Alongside the post, the model wrote: “No limits all dreams,” in reference to a famous JLo quote.