Lily Collins transforms into Victoria Beckham for Halloween, and it's iconic

Just a mere flick of the thumb on your Instagram feed right now will result in another totally unexpected celebrity Halloween costume popping up on your screen.

From Heidi Klum going OTT as always and transforming into E.T and Kylie Jenner dressing as Barbarella with a dramatic hair makeover, to Amelia Dimoldenberg, who arguably won the award for the most iconic A-list costume of the year - becoming the one and only Ros from Monsters Inc, the fashion set has pulled out all the stops for 2024.

Whilst many of Hollywood's haute residents have embraced prosthetics, dramatic make up and unconventional dress choices, some, like Lily Collins, have proved the power of 'less is more'.

The Emily in Paris actress shared images of not one but two Halloween outfits on Instagram, in which she transformed into two of the Spice Girls for this year's occasion.

© Instagram/@lilyjcollins Lily dressed up as Victoria Beckham for Halloween 2024

Lily captioned the post: "Started the day as Baby and ending as Posh. Spicing up my life this Halloween..." Need we say anymore?

To dress as fashion muse Victoria Beckham, Lily put her chicest fashion foot forward. She wore a black tailored blazer with padded shoulders and a single-breasted fastening, paired with a simple black bralette underneath. A matching black midi skirt completed her look and embodied VB's signature style: understated yet effortlessly sophisticated. She wore her signature brunette bob loosely waved and styled with a major side parting.

© Instagram/@lilyjcollins Lily Collins or Emma Bunton?

To dress as Emma Bunton aka Baby Spice, Lily wore a black t-shirt with 'Spice' written on it, a pair of retro-infused high-waisted acid wash jeans, and the pièce de résistance - the most realistic-looking blonde wig we've ever seen, backcombed for some 90s volume and bunched into two long pigtails. Posing with her finger on her lip, she perfected her Baby Spice look.

For those people (myself included) who are more anti-Halloween than spooky season enthusiasts, Lily's VB outfit is perfect for blending 'dressing up' with simply looking refined and glamorous.