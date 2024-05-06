Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Met Gala 2024: the best jewellery moments from the red carpet
Met Gala 2024: the best jewellery moments from the red carpet

From Ashley Graham to Anna Wintour, see all the dazzling accessories from this year's event themed Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
6 minutes ago
Finally, the first Monday in May has arrived, which for fashion and beauty fanatics, means the return of the Met Gala - one of the most illustrious events in the fashion calendar. 

Each year, the event, headed up by sartorial powerhouse Anna Wintour, serves as a dazzling stage where fashion's elite push the boundaries of creativity and extravagance. Among the shimmering gowns and avant-garde ensembles that adhere to the yearly themes and dress codes, the jewellery also takes centre stage, transforming the red carpet into a mesmerising display of glamour and sophistication. 

See below the most dazzling jewellery moments from this year's event, themed Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, with the dress code 'Garden of Time'...

Anna Wintour attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)© Getty

Anna Wintour

Event matriarch Anna dripped in diamonds wearing a statement floral diamond necklace with a pendant, paired with a large floral brooch on her Loewe ensemble.

Ashley Graham attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)© Getty

Ashley Graham

The British model paired her black mesh sequin gown with dangle diamond earrings and diamond rings.

Alexandra Michler Kopelman attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)© Getty

Alexandra Michler Kopelman

Alexandra adhered to the garden theme with a stunning sapphire blue beaded necklace complete with a statement flower.

Rachel Smith attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)© John Shearer

Rachel Smith

Rachel Smith oozed sophisticated glamour in lantern-shaped drop earrings paired with a dainty pendant necklace.

