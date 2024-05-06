Met Gala 2024: the best jewellery moments from the red carpet

Finally, the first Monday in May has arrived, which for fashion and beauty fanatics, means the return of the Met Gala - one of the most illustrious events in the fashion calendar.

Each year, the event, headed up by sartorial powerhouse Anna Wintour, serves as a dazzling stage where fashion's elite push the boundaries of creativity and extravagance. Among the shimmering gowns and avant-garde ensembles that adhere to the yearly themes and dress codes, the jewellery also takes centre stage, transforming the red carpet into a mesmerising display of glamour and sophistication.

See below the most dazzling jewellery moments from this year's event, themed Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, with the dress code 'Garden of Time'...

© Getty Anna Wintour Event matriarch Anna dripped in diamonds wearing a statement floral diamond necklace with a pendant, paired with a large floral brooch on her Loewe ensemble.

© Getty Ashley Graham The British model paired her black mesh sequin gown with dangle diamond earrings and diamond rings.

© Getty Alexandra Michler Kopelman Alexandra adhered to the garden theme with a stunning sapphire blue beaded necklace complete with a statement flower.

