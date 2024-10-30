Emily Ratajkowski's graphic mini dress look is her best yet

On Tuesday evening, the 2024 WSJ Innovator Awards welcomed a sea of well-known faces through the doors of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Among the crowd was none other than model, author and activist Emily Ratajkowski, who looked to JW Anderson for her chosen attire for the illustrious evening of celebration,

Delving into the house’s spring/summer 2025 collection, Emily hit the red carpet (well, green) in a graphic print mini dress, featuring a pearlescent oyster backdrop peppered with text. The latter was an excerpt from art historian Clive Bell’s 1913 work ‘Art’ - an essay considered to be his most famous piece of academia.

© Getty Emily attended the 2024 WSJ Magazines Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art

The historian championed his theory of ‘significant form,’ arguing that art is defined not by subject matter but by the arrangement of colours, lines, and shapes that evoke aesthetic emotion. Bell emphasises pure form as key in visual studies, suggesting that art's value lies in its ability to provoke an emotional response without the need for context.

The sleeveless piece was paired by the model with some strappy black heels, which were complemented by a bronzed makeup palette. Her hair was parted in the middle and featured casual, light loose waves which framed her career-designing features.

© Getty The 33-year-old wore a JW Anderson dress from the SS25 collection

During the star-studded evening, Emily graced the stage to present the Innovator Award for music to Charli XCX. The model and Charli met at a JW Anderson show, marking the pair’s never-ending affair with pioneering brands.

© Getty The model was joined by stars including Charli XCX

She was joined for photographs by Wicked star Ariana Grande and fellow model Paloma Elsesser, who recently walked the Victoria’s Secret runway after the show’s six-year-long hiatus.

It seems that EmRata and Jonathan Anderson’s relationship is the gift that keeps on giving. The mother-of-one brought her son Sylvester to the latest Loewe show, following her high-profile appearance at the brand’s former Paris Fashion Week event, when she wore a distinctive anthurium top.