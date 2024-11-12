Rita Ora and her mum give Victoria and Harper Beckham a run for their money as fashion’s most iconic mother-daughter duo

There was no doubt in our minds that Rita Ora was born a fully-fledged fashion icon and her most recent Instagram post proved exactly that.

Posing alongside her mother Vera in a series of stylised snaps for her new collaboration collection with Primark, Rita and her mum are the epitome of mother-daughter goals, giving Victoria and Harper Beckham a run for their money.

Posting to her 16.2m followers on Tuesday afternoon, the 2024 MTV EMA host traded in her signature sparkly eye makeup and glossy lip look for a paired back no-makeup look to twin with her mum.

© @ritaora Rita and her mum look like twins

In the first wholesome photo, Rita can be seen sporting a black bubble hemmed mini dress and blazer look, resting her head on her mum's shoulder who styled a white tailored suiting look and handbag combo together.

© @ritaora Rita and her mum kept their glam subtle for the shoot

The next image of the stylish duo in the carousel was a close-up snap of the pair hugging, Vera wearing a lace-trimmed slip dress and Rita in a vibrant burgundy sequin mini. Rita explained in the caption that the new collection is designed for all ages, saying: “ “My amazing Mum, Vera, even joined me to model some of these looks and show age is just a number and everyone can feel their best selves in this collection! She’s a star!”

Rita’s sixth collection with the high-street retailer is inspired by both PFW and the holiday season, “From chic tailoring to jaw-dropping evening looks, I’m bringing all the glam inspired by Paris Fashion Week and the holidays. Think luxe fabrics, fierce silhouettes, and a statement LBD that you NEED in your wardrobe”

The professional campaign is a first for the famous singer, actress and model and her mother, joining the likes of VB and Harper, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford and Lila and Kate Moss, all of whom are coined mother-daughter fashion goals in the eyes of many.