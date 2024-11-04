Emily Ratajkowski is a chocolate vision in silky gown

We have a lot to thank Emily Ratajkowski for. In addition to keeping our careers afloat with her never-ending stream of street style outfits, coupled with scintillating red carpet regalia and everything in between, the model serves up sartorial inspiration by the bucket load - informing our own style wherever she goes.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old joined fellow industry movers and shakers at the 2024 LACMA Awards, hosted at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Styled by Emma Jade Morrison, Emily graced the scene in a silky chocolate gown sourced from Donna Karen’s 1996 archive.

The sumptuous garment featured an off-the-shoulder cut, a backless cut, long fluted sleeves and a floor-skimming length, comprising swathes of glossy silk in the trending hue and a frontal velvet panel.

© Getty The model attended the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

The model twinned with fellow runway mogul Kaia Gerber in the beauty department, styling her brunette hair down loose in Golden Hollywood-esque curls, fixed with a slightly off-centre parting and feature-shaping layers.

Emily opted for a smoky eyeshadow blend to enhance her dark facial features, in addition to a smooth, honied complexion and a lusciously lined lip. Her palette was perfected courtesy of legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath, while her beautiful blowout was fashioned by hairstylist Evanie Fraust.

© Getty Emily's look hailed from Donna Karen's 1996 collection

Emily’s serene look comes hot off the heels of her Halloween offering, which went down a storm among eagle-eyed fashion fans.

For the spooky occasion, the mother-of-one paid homage to the one and only Jennifer Lopez, recreating the singer’s utterly iconic Grammy’s look from 2000.

The California native nailed the fancy dress memo, slipping into JLo’s internet-making ‘jungle dress’ designed by Donatella Versace. The piece’s plunging neckline and vibrant green print, adorned with tropical leaves and flowers, epitomised the bold style of the Noughties era in addition to the both Jennifer and Emily’s daring fashion sense. Touché, Ms Ratajkowski. .