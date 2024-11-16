Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's date-night outfits are perfect for the festive season

‘Tis officially the season!

From here on out it’s appropriate to both dress in sequins every day and put up your tree.

To kick things off in style and inspire our own festive wardrobe is everyone’s favourite famed couple, Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

The stylish duo was seen in good company attending the Revolve Holiday Shop launch in Los Angeles on Friday night - a star-studded event that required a striking, fashion-fueled ensemble.

© Stefanie Keenan Both Nicola and Brooklyn love a tonal ensemble

Posing hand in hand in front of a flurry of snow-capped artificial Christmas trees, both Brooklyn and Nicola were all smiles for the evening.

Keeping things casual yet ultra-chic, Nicola decided on a crisp white button-up cropped blazer, a set of low-rise black trousers, her beloved platform heels and a simple black leather clutch bag.

As for Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn, he switched up his usual black trousers and a white T-shirt uniform for a cosy (well, LA cosy) taupe-toned knit, black suiting trousers and a pair of brand-new Adidas Sambas.

© Stefanie Keenan The loved-up husband and wife duo were all smiles

For hair and makeup, Nicola let her newly dyed dark locks roam free in a middle parting. As for her makeup, the director and actress opted for a lick of rosy-toned blush on the apples of her cheeks and a sparkly lip gloss look.

© Stefanie Keenan The dress code for the event was clearly It-Girl-approved

Joining Nicola and Brooklyn for the evening was another of Hollywood's favourite famed couples, model Barbara Palvin and actor Dylan Sprouse. Both also opted for a high-fashion festive twist, Barbra donning a black mini dress and a pair of long leather gloves while Dylan chose to match his wife, opting for a black T-shirt and leather jacket look.

More often than not it’s rare to see the pair without one another at opulent events. The inseparable duo made a strong case for the top spot as the world's most stylish couple during SS25 fashion week in Paris, stepping out in matching outfits on multiple occasions.

If you’re obsessed with both Brooklyn and Nicola’s style, stay tuned because we have a sneaky suspicion that the festive season is set to bring opulent gowns, sleek suiting and wholesome matching pyjamas.