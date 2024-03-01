Nicola Peltz just perfected the mob wife trend at Paris Fashion Week

Leave it to Victoria Beckham's daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz to steal the Paris Fashion Week show while simply going about her business in the City of Lights.

As we likely all know by now, Paris Fashion Week is officially in full swing which means most of fashion's most notable names are currently sipping on café au laits, dawdling down cobblestone streets and munching on a pain au chocolat while their glam team gets to work. As for Nicola Peltz, when she’s not en route to a show, she's out and about with her husband Brooklyn, soaking in the Parisian air and looking chicer than chic whilst doing so.

The couple have been in the French capital for a few days now, mostly to support Victoria ahead of her PFW show this evening, where we have a sneaky suspicion Nicola might be taking part. Aside from being supportive children (especially while Vic is on crutches) the couple have been stepping out in serious style, both donning look after look.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Did someone say couple goals?

Nicola has clearly taken inspiration from the TikTok famous ‘mob wife’ for her most recent Paris look. The model, muse and now director shared an image to her story of her sporting a fluffy white coat with a pair of pin-stripe suit trousers, platform heels, a white handbag and a pair of wrap-around Y2K sunnies.

© BACKGRID This is what we mean when say we love matching couple outfits

Previous to her mob wife-coded look, Nicola and Brooklyn made headlines with their athletically charged looks just days before. Nicola borrowed Victoria's Dolce and Gabbana's leather biker jacket and paired it with blue jeans and skinny sunglasses. Brooklyn opted for a red hot vintage Le Coq Sport crew neck and a pair of similar-toned blue jeans.

© BACKGRID PFW looks good on you Nicola and Brooklyn

And just when you thought the couple couldn’t make the Paris streets any chicer, the two made waves yet again, Nicola donning a belted leather jacket with blue jeans and sunglasses and Brooklyn in a cosy cream knit sweater and denim jeans.

If the couple's most recent ensembles are anything to go by we can’t wait to see what they wear to Victoria’s show later this evening…