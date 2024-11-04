Nicola Peltz Beckham's homage to Cher is truly dazzling

Real fashion lovers know that when it comes to curating a memorable Halloween costume, it’s all about paying homage to an icon.

For Nicola Peltz Beckham, her tribute of choice for October 31 was the one and only, Cher.

Sharing a selection of snaps to her Instagram account over the weekend, the actress and director went all out to embody the 'Goddess of Pop' in a seriously sparkly co-ord, which she paired with a flawless makeup look.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham The husband and wife duo dressed as Cher and Sonny for the evening

Posing alongside her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who dressed as Sonny, Cher's former pop-group member, Nicola stunned in a matching low-rise maxi skirt and matching halterneck crop-top set, both adorned with hundreds of silver pearlescent sequins.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola looked just like the pop icon

Insuring no detail was left untouched, Nicola added a pair of long dangling diamond earrings and called on her go-to hairstylist Ricky Fraser to elongate her dark brunette locks by at least ten inches with silky extensions.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham The purple eyeshadow made her green eyes pop

Makeup-wise, Nicola paired a lilac-toned eyeshadow look with a sculptural sleek black liner to accentuate her green-toned eyes. To add a healthy glow, Nicola’s makeup artist for the evening, Kendal Fedail, added a rosy pink-toned blush to the apples of her cheeks.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola and Brooklyn were seen celebrating all night long

Nicola wore her glamorous ensemble to attend a Hollywood Halloween party with her nearest and dearest. Sharing a selection of images of herself and friends dancing the night away, dressed up as a variety of famous faces.

In true Americana style, Nicola’s twinkling Cher homage wasn’t the only costume she sported for Halloween 2024. Last week she celebrated early, turning herself into a bleach-blonde Playboy Bunny, complete with satin black ears and long gloves.

Sadly for those of us like Nicola who are obsessed with dressing up, the spooky season is over and out for yet another year. However, party season is hot on our heels and it’s likely Nicola has a few more sartorial tricks up her sleeve.