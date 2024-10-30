Nicola Peltz Beckham rocks plunging top and jeans for relationship milestone with husband Brooklyn

Congratulations are in order for Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham as they celebrate their five-year anniversary together.

In the half-decade the pair have been together, they’ve solidified themselves a top spot as one of the world's most stylish couples, and Nicola’s recent homage to her beau proves just that.

Sharing a TikTok video to her 384.7k followers on Wednesday with the caption: "happy anniversary my love." the loved up duo had fans of both their relationship and their wardrobes swooning.

In the video, the pair can be seen sitting next to each other sharing a series of intimate moments while sipping on red wine, with Nicola swapping out her usual ultra-glam outfit recipe for something a little more pared-back.

The Lola actress paired a crisp white cotton crop top, complete with a plunging neckline, elasticated waist ruching and a frill trim with a set of low slung blue jeans for the celebratory occasion, adding a set of gold hoop earrings to bring the casually cool look together.

As for Victoria and David’s eldest son Brooklyn, he called on his usual uniform of a white T-shirt and set of black trousers.

© Instagram/@brooklynpeltzbeckham Nicola and Brooklyn tied the nuptial knot in 2022

In the five years the pair have been intertwined, they have gathered a lot of heart on the outfit front, often stepping out together in matching looks to sit front row at Victoria Beckham’s fashion shows, opulent red carpet events or wholesome dinners.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola often calls Brooklyn "the best husband ever"

Just a few months ago, the duo were seen supporting their friend Olivier Rousteing at Balmain's SS25 show during Paris Fashion Week in matching all-black looks. While days before that they complemented each other to attend the SS25 Courrèges show, Nicola in a daring white jumpsuit and Brooklyn in a white T-shirt layered under a black leather jacket with matching trousers.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola and Brooklyn have made their loved up romance very public in the 5 years they've been together

Nicola made sure to let the world know just how in love she is with her British husband, sharing an Instagram story of the flowers and note he gifted her which read: “Dear Nicola, Happy anniversary baby girl x we are the strongest we have ever been and i have so much love for you and you are my best friend and I can’t believe you are my wife xx I am the luckiest person to ever exist and I am so happy to call you my wife x I love you and I love everything about you xx I love you baby xx Love Brooklyn xx”

May we all find love like the Peltz-Beckhams.