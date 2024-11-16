Dua Lipa's cheeky leather hotpants, sheer tights and lemon-yellow cardigan combo is a thing of dreams

Is there anything Dua Lipa can’t pull off?

Obviously the answer is no.

Spotted taking a break from performing to hundreds of thousands on stage, Dua was seen attending a meet and greet at the famed landmark, Tower Records Shibuya.

© @dualipa Dua has proved time and time again that her wardrobe is peak-chic

As expected, Dua’s off-duty (but still technically on-duty) outfit was a thing of literally dreams. Styling a vibrant lemon meringue-toned knitted cardigan with a set of micro mini leather knickers, sheer black tights and knee-high boots, the pop star solidified herself a top spot at the cool-girl fashion table.

© @dualipa Despite the winter weather, we can't help but want to recreate this look

For accessories, the Levitating singer left no style stone unturned. On one wrist she stacked what looks to be dozens of colourful beaded bracelets while the other hand was home to a stack of silver rings. To house her essentials for the day, Dua settled on a ruby red mini shoulder bag, the perfect statement accessory.

The 29-year-old It-Brit turned to her signature glam look for the occasion. Lining her eyes with a sharp black liquid liner cat eye and her lips with a matte brown shade, Dua looked radiant.

As for her hair, she straightened her freshly dyed brunette locks into a sleek middle parting style.

© @dualipa Dua loves a micro mini hot pant

Dua is currently on the Asian leg of her year-long Radical Optimism world tour. On November 17 she will play her second and final show in Tokyo before jetting off to Taiwan to play at the Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium on November 20.

Over the past few weeks, Dua has been serving up a look-after look when not donning sequins on stage. Earlier this week she paired a divine rhinestone leather mini skirt with a v-neck knit while just days before that she styled a belted leather midi skirt with knee-high boots for a casual lunch with her tour team.

The pop star has six more shows before taking a break for Christmas, which means she likely has six more seriously stylish outfits up her sleeve and we shall be readily awaiting each and every one.