Dua Lipa just styled her pyjamas with spiked stilettos and we're obsessed

It’s a good day for those of us who love a comfortable yet chic ensemble because Dua Lipa just announced that wearing pyjama trousers outside of the house is officially acceptable.

Styling a set of navy blue and white pinstripe options with a vibrant red baby tee, the singer, songwriter, actress and Jacquemus muse effortlessly proved that when styled right, any garment can be a fashion statement.

Posting a 16-image Instagram dump to her 87.4m followers on Monday, Dua allowed fans a glimpse of what it’s like to be a pop star off-duty.

© Instagram/@dualipa Dua isn't afraid of a pop of colour

Opting for a sleek, chic and cosy look to explore the Singapore city streets with her friends, Dua paired her striped pyjama bottoms with a bold red vest, adorned with a cherries and cream graphic on the chest. To elevate the casual look into an It-girl ensemble, the London native added a pair of patent black, studded gothic heels, an itty-bitty white leather bag and a singular oversized hair clip made from an old lighter.

© Instagram/@dualipa The hairclip was created by Corrina Goutos

Keeping her glam simple yet glowy, Dua opted for a sun-kissed blush look, bushy brows and a tonal deep pink lip shade.

Fashion aficionados will know all too well that pinstripe pyjama-esque pants were coined a fashion statement earlier this year, donned by the coolest of cool girls during fashion week around the globe and beyond.

© Instagram/@dualipa The gothic heels elevated the casual ensemble to all new heights

Fans of both Dua and her eclectic wardrobe will know just how much the 29-year-old values a quirky accessory. More often than not, she’s spotted sporting Hello Kitty motif mini dresses from GCDS, crochet bucket hats, oversized sunglasses and sneaker silhouettes in various colours of the rainbow.

The Levitating singer is currently in the Southeast Asian country to kickstart her year-long Radical Optimism world tour, which means we’re about to get bucket loads of on and off-duty style inspiration.

Watch this space…