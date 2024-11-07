Dua Lipa’s belted leather midi skirt and knee-high boot combo is peak emo-chic

Luxe leather in all forms is an autumn/winter wardrobe must-have, donned on repeat throughout the season by some of the world's most favoured It-Girls.

On the list of cool-girls who love a little leather is British singer, songwriter, actress and entrepreneur, Dua Lipa.

In a series of snaps shared with her 87.4m Instagram followers on Wednesday evening, the stylish pop star took a break from performing on stage to grab a bite with her tour team.

For the casual dining date, Dua chose to sport an all-black look that exuded emo-elegance.

© @dualipa Dua has proved on more than one occasion that her off-duty outfits are just as chic as her -on-duty ones

Styling a black graphic baby tee from R&M Leathers with a black leather midi skirt, an oversized eyelet adorned belt and a pair of heeled knee-high boots the eclectic ensemble was the perfect mix of chic and edgy.

To accessorise the all-black look, Dua stacked her multiple ear piercings with a variety of different-sized diamond earrings, added a selection of silver rings and wore her beloved diamond cross-shaped necklace out over her T-shirt for all to see.

© @dualipa No outfit is complete with out a touch of jewellery

Dua also opted for a sleek black winged eyeliner look and a slick back half-up-half-down hairstyle to elevate her outfit- both go-to styles for the award-winning artist.

© @dualipa Dua made sure to indulge in the local culture

Dua is currently on the Singapore leg of year-long Radical Optimism tour, performing up to three times a week in various cities and continents across the globe.

On Tuesday she took to Instagram to announce her excitement for the tour, captioning a carousel post: "I'm so happy to be back and so excited to kick start the Asia run with you." Coincidentally, in the post she proved her emo-chic dress code was far from a phase ( it’s not a phase mom!) pairing a set of patent black studded strappy heels with a pair of striped pyjama pants and red cropped vest.

Dua and her likely very overweight check-in luggage are set to touch down in Indonesia next week, which means we’re likely about to get a whole lot more outfit inspiration in the coming days.