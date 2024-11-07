Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dua Lipa’s belted leather midi skirt and knee-high boot combo is peak emo-chic
Dua Lipa shares a snap of herself wearing a black beaded dress© @dualipa

The Illusion singer has made a seriously stylish case for double-leather 

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Luxe leather in all forms is an autumn/winter wardrobe must-have, donned on repeat throughout the season by some of the world's most favoured It-Girls. 

On the list of cool-girls who love a little leather is British singer, songwriter, actress and entrepreneur, Dua Lipa

In a series of snaps shared with her 87.4m Instagram followers on Wednesday evening, the stylish pop star took a break from performing on stage to grab a bite with her tour team. 

For the casual dining date, Dua chose to sport an all-black look that exuded emo-elegance. 

Dua Lipa poses in a black T-shirt, leather midi skirt and knee-high boots in front of a store in Singapore© @dualipa
Dua has proved on more than one occasion that her off-duty outfits are just as chic as her -on-duty ones

Styling a black graphic baby tee from R&M Leathers with a black leather midi skirt, an oversized eyelet adorned belt and a pair of heeled knee-high boots the eclectic ensemble was the perfect mix of chic and edgy. 

To accessorise the all-black look, Dua stacked her multiple ear piercings with a variety of different-sized diamond earrings, added a selection of silver rings and wore her beloved diamond cross-shaped necklace out over her T-shirt for all to see. 

Dua Lipa poses with her tour team in Singapore© @dualipa
No outfit is complete with out a touch of jewellery

Dua also opted for a sleek black winged eyeliner look and a slick back half-up-half-down hairstyle to elevate her outfit- both go-to styles for the award-winning artist. 

Dua Lipa sips on a coconut while in Singapore© @dualipa
Dua made sure to indulge in the local culture

Dua is currently on the Singapore leg of year-long Radical Optimism tour, performing up to three times a week in various cities and continents across the globe. 

On Tuesday she took to Instagram to announce her excitement for the tour, captioning a carousel post: "I'm so happy to be back and so excited to kick start the Asia run with you." Coincidentally, in the post she proved her emo-chic dress code was far from a phase ( it’s not a phase mom!) pairing a set of patent black studded strappy heels with a pair of striped pyjama pants and red cropped vest. 

Dua and her likely very overweight check-in luggage are set to touch down in Indonesia next week, which means we’re likely about to get a whole lot more outfit inspiration in the coming days. 

