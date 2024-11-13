Dua Lipa's rhinestone leather mini skirt is cooler than cool

We’ve come to a recent conclusion that there is simply nothing in Dua Lipa’s wardrobe we wouldn't steal if given the opportunity.

The music maven, actress and Jacquemus muse posted yet another enviable carousel of stylish images to her Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon, and now we’re googling "where to buy a rhinestone leather mini skirt."

Currently on the Asian leg of her Radical Optimism world tour, the It-Brit and one of our most looked-upon for fashion inspo, proved just how powerful a leather skirt can be.

© @dualipa Dua's look is perfect for autumn

In the series of candid snaps shared, Dua paired her bold dimanté adorned black leather mini with a tight-fitting v-neck knit, perfecting what it means to throw on a minimal off-duty outfit.

© @dualipa A winged liner look is quickly becoming the pop-star's signature

To elevate the casual yet uber-cool look, Dua added a sharp winged eyeliner, a lick of nude-toned lip gloss and left her long brunette locks down in a middle parting.

Dua and leather have proven on more than one occasion that they’re the best of friends, the 29-year-old often opts for mini shorts and custom corset combos to perform on stage while her off-duty wardrobe sees knee-high boots and midi skirts in the fabric take control.

Just last week she sported a belted leather midi skirt and a graphic tee to grab a quick lunch with her tour team in Singapore, while just a few weeks before that she opted for a vibrant cherry red leather jacket to promote the latest novel in her Service95 Book Club.

As fans of both Dua and her eclectic wardrobe, her downtime tour outfits have been on a whole other level. On Tuesday last week, she somehow influenced us to wear our pyjama pants with a set of heels and a tank top- if that's not the definition of an It-Girl and style mogul, we don’t know what is.