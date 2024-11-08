Dua Lipa’s knee-high floral boots are fun, flirty and seriously striking

Florals for autumn/winter? Now that's actually groundbreaking.

And who better to influence our wardrobes than the queen of all things fun-fashion, Dua Lipa?

Spotted sporting a pair fresh off of the SS25 runway Acne Studios knee-high boots in her latest Instagram post, Dua proved just how versatile both the floral print and the famed boot silhouette can be, no matter the season.

© @dualipa Dua's knee-high boots feature a tiny peep-toe

Sharing yet another stylistic Instagram carousel to her 87.4m followers on Thursday, the It-Brit showed off her beloved baby blue Acne Studios floral boots, styling the cool-girl-coded footwear choice with a black and white mini dress.

Accentuating the already striking ensemble, Dua added a padded black Chanel shoulder bag and her favourite lime green and pink acetate sunglasses.

© @dualipa Dua wore her hair in a hal-up-half-down style to explore the city

In the first image of her 12-image post, Dua can be seen surrounded by bubble tea cups, a Taiwanese delicacy which is filled with chewy tapioca pearls. In true pop-star fashion, Dua also used the post to announce the release of her newest collaboration with Belgium singer Pierre de Maere. These Walls ft. Pierre de Maere is a rendition of a song with the same name which Dua released on her third studio album Radical Optimism earlier this year.

Currently on the Asian leg of her year-long Radical Optimism world tour, Dua has made it very clear on her social media accounts that when she’s not performing to hundreds of thousands of fans she’s taking some downtime to enjoy the city's offerings.

© Launchmetrics The boots were first seen on the SS25 Acne Studios runway back in September

She took to her Instagram account once again to share a selection of off-duty images, wearing a leather midi skirt with a set of knee-high leather boots for a lunch date with her tour crew. Days before that, she made a case for styling striped pyjama pants with heels and a vibrant red cropped vest top.

Dua is set to play her third show of the tour in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday night and fans of both her and her enviable wardrobe are likely in for a slew of off and on-duty outfits, perfect for the cosy season ahead.