Lily James debuts controversial accessory nobody expected

We have Lily James to thank for several things - epic Versace outfits, Mamma Mia sequels and thick hair inspiration by the bucket load. However, the actress just settled an age-old debate via a simple selfie, delivering a true ‘mic-drop’ moment.

On Monday, the Pam & Tommy actress shared a serene selfie via social media, sporting a cosy dusty blue knit, a matching baseball cap and a sprinkling of gold jewellery including a pendant necklace and small hoop earrings.

She wore her enviable locks tied back into a low ponytail, allowing her natural curls to gently fall down her front. A fresh-faced beauty palette accentuated her dark features, most noticeably her perfectly thick brows and rose-pink pout.

© @lilyjames The actress championed old-school wired headphones

However, all attention fell to one of Lily’s accessories. The It-Brit plugged into Apple’s old-school wired EarPods, opting against the tech empire’s more popular wireless counterparts.

Apple's wired headphones, once revered for their sleek design and reliable performance, gradually fell out of style with the rise of wireless alternatives. The introduction of AirPods and other Bluetooth options revolutionised convenience for music and podcast lovers, offering tangle-free mobility.

© Getty Paul Mescal is also a fan of a wired earphone situation

Additionally, Apple's removal of the headphone jack in newer iPhones made wired headphones less practical, marking their shift into nostalgic tech.

While Lily may remain in the minority when it comes to headphone preference, other stars have admitted to preferring the wired pieces. Paul Mescal is a big fan, often tuning into his running playlists while out and about in Hackney.

We all know fashion loves a throwback moment, so it came as little surprise when brands began incorporating wired designs into their accessories collections. Balenciaga started to incorporate tech nostalgia in high-fashion collections, granting the wired headphones a place on the runway. Urban Outfitters began to feature wired headphones in curated looks to evoke Y2K vibes and Samsung marketed the models alongside newer products.

It seems that Lily could be onto something.