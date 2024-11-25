Lily James' boyfriend shirt is officially on our winter wish list

Boyfriend shirts have become Lily James’ failsafe fashion friend. The actress is rarely short of an oversized layer to coolly throw on when away from set, be it for a night spent barside or a daytime beach bash.

On Sunday, the British star enjoyed some downtime with H! Fashion cover star Jessica Clarke and her close friend Gala Gordon. For the girls’ night out, the 35-year-old opted for a lowkey look, centring a simple striped boyfriend shirt which she likely paired with a beloved pair of light-wash jeans.

Lily wore her sandy hair down loose as she beamed alongside her elegant companions for the photo booth-style shot.

© @lilyjamesofficial The Cinderella actress made a case for cosy boyfriend shirts

Throw-on silhouettes have become part and parcel of everyday dressing for the Hollywood insider. Last month, Lily, like so many fellow fashion veterans, leaned dramatically into Western dressing. The Cinderella actress slipped into a double denim look, consisting of a slightly cropped shirt-jacket (divisively referred to as a ‘shacket’ and jeans in a classic mid-wash blue finish.

Said Americana slacks made another appearance on Lily’s Instagram feed last week, with the star sharing a photo of herself in a cool-girl grainy film finish, sporting the straight-leg bottoms with a simple white tank top.

© @lilyjamesofficial Lily's favourite blue jeans are a common occurance on her feed

She frosted herself in gold jewels as she lay on a hotel bed with a cup of tea in hand - paying homage to her British roots despite her flourishing career in Hollywood. She styled her blonde mane in a messy-chic updo, allowing two perfectly coiffed bangs to shape her facial features as she flicked through a script.

The outfit followed another jeans-led ensemble shared by Lily a few days prior. A set of classic blue jeans with a ribbed taupe-toned underlayer, a suede shearling coat and a pair of brown heeled knee-high boots from Paris Texas made for a seriously cosy look courtesy of the actress, who posed for a photo beside a roaring fire at London’s prestigious 1Hotel in Mayfair.