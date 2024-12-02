Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lily James delivers a lesson in luxe lingerie in lace slip dress
lily james in pink versace dress© P. Lehman

Lily James delivers a lesson in lingerie in lace slip dress

The Pam & Tommy actress styled a dreamy slip dress for a weekend in Paris 

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
When it comes to elegant at-home ensembles, a luxe lace slip dress will forever reign supreme. 

Proving that point to perfection on Sunday night while on a weekend trip away to the City of Lights, was none other than Pam & Tommy actress and all-round It-Brit, Lily James

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share the wholesome yet posed snap, showcasing herself lying in a puddle of autumn sunshine on the floor of her hotel room, dressed in a sensual lace-trimmed, cream-toned slip dress. 

The actress styled the low-cut lace option with her beloved customised gold  'J' necklace and a fresh, makeup-free face, leading fans to believe that she really is that beautiful when arising from a Parisian slumber. 

Lace accents will forever be a fan favourite among the fashion elite, especially when it ‘tis the season. Just last week, the queen of sleek suiting Victoria Beckham layered a black bodysuit option under her black tuxedo jacket for a celebratory night out at her Dover Street store. 

Other famed faces who love a touch of the delicate fabric include Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa packed on the PDA with Callum Turner© @dualipa
Dua's lacey tights are the perfect layering option
Sabrina arrived at a NYFW after-party in a white lace mini dress© Getty
Sabrina arrived at a NYFW after-party in a white lace mini dress

Dua was recently spotted walking through the streets of Tokyo with her beau Callum Turner in a LBD, knee-high boots and a set of black lace tights. Sabrina on the other hand, took a hiatus from her sequin-embellished 'Short ‘n Sweet' on-stage bodysuits to rock a white long-sleeve mini dress and a set of platform heels. 

Lily James poses next to a fireplace in jeans and a brown coat© @lilyjamesofficial
Lily's outfit is easier than ever to recreate at home

As a London-Surrey native, Lily knows all too well the need for a cosy ensemble come winter time. Just a few weeks, ago she traded in her winter sun-soaking slip dress for an It-Girl-approved shearling coat, jeans and snakeskin print boot combo to cuddle up around the fireplace at London’s famed 1Hotel in Mayfair. 

Although the weather right now might not permit wearing a slip dress like Lily’s on its own, if you layer to perfection with tights, a cosy coat, a scarf and a woollen beanie, you’ll stay both warm and chic - guaranteed. 

