Lily James' cosy coat and snake print boot combo is completely It-girl-coded
Lily James attends the premiere of "Finalmente l'Alba" at Cinema Barberini on February 05, 2024 in Rome, Italy© Ernesto Ruscio

The Pam & Tommy actress proved just how chic autumn dressing can be

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Proving just how stylish the cold season months can be is none other than It-Brit actress, Lily James

Sharing a series of wholesome snaps to her Instagram feed on Sunday night, the Pam & Tommy star showed off her go-to cosy season ‘fit, posing next to a roaring fireplace at London’s famed 1 Hotel in Mayfair. 

For the stylistic post which she captioned “Cosy weekend in London” Lily paired a set of classic blue jeans with a ribbed taupe-toned underlayer, a suede shearling coat and pair of seriously chic, brown heeled knee-high boots from Paris Texas. 

Lily James poses next to a fireplace in jeans and a brown coat© @lilyjamesofficial
Lily's outfit is easier than ever to recreate at home

As the cherry on top of the already enviable ensemble, Lily scooped her brunette locks up into a messy claw clip style, letting her wavy bangs roam free and added a stack of her favourite gold necklaces.

The Iron Claw actress opted for a Western-chic double denim duo© @lilyjamesofficial
The Iron Claw actress opted for a Western-chic double denim duo

Over the past few weeks the 35-year-old has proven time and time again that the autumn and winter seasons are her style kryptonite. Just a few weeks ago she shared a selection of snaps in a double denim co-ord and luxe leather jacket combo for a fun night out with her friends. 

Prior to that, she leaned into the fashion set’s recent new craze, the graphic tee trend, styling a cropped version that read “never been worse” with a pair of baggy blue jeans.

Lily is clearly taking some well deserved time off from the Hollywood movie set since announcing the news of her new film Clifhanger a few weeks back. The new film is a reboot of the famed 1993 with Lily taking over the lead role from Hollywood heavyweight Sylvester Stallone.

The London native seems to be staying put in the English capital for the remainder of the festive season, which means fans of Lily and her stylish wardrobe are set to get a whole lot of party season and off-duty cosy season outfit inspo.

