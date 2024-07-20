Lily James' summer LA wardrobe is cool-girl-coded California casual

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Lily James is known for her versatile and elegant style, from classic Hollywood glamour to the latest trends, daring eclectic looks and everything in between.

The British actress has a varied sartorial agenda that keeps fashion fans captivated and intrigued.

MORE: Lily James' Met Gala beauty look is perfect for modern brides

READ: Lily James turns heads with daring sheer look at Dolce & Gabbana soirée

Yesterday Lily shared a photo 'dump' with her 3.3m Instagram followers of her summer in Los Angeles, and her outfits epitomise California cool-girl casual.

The trending yellow two-piece

The Pam & Tommy actress shared an image wearing a buttery, mellow yellow shirt and trousers set. Not only is a breezy two-piece a must-have for balmy summer evenings, but light yellow hues are bang on trend right now from London to LA and beyond. " Leading on from AW23, soft, buttery hues are still all the rage for SS24," the H Fashion team concluded in our SS24 report. "Admittedly, yellow isn't the easiest of shades to conquer, but there's something so unctuous and pearly about this particular tone that just feels indulgent and expensive."

© Instagram / @lilyjames Yellow is SS24's hottest trend

The Los Angeles-born brand

In a photo that said Cali-cool skateboarder meets West Coast Barbie, Lily posed on a bright pink Mini Moke wearing a hoodie and matching tracksuit bottoms. Her outfit was from Los Angeles-born brand Local Authority.

The must-have basics

If all else fails in the sartorial department, a white t-shirt is the ultimate failproof backup. She shared an image of a night with friends donning a simple, white low-neck tee. The pièce de résistance? A crimson red convertible car.

90s classics meets Y2K pink

She also wore a spaghetti-strapped vest top - a '90s supermodel-approved must-have, with a pair of powder-pink jogging bottoms. We could envision Paris Hilton wearing something similar on her off-duty days...

Lily's style reflects a blend of sophistication, modernity and the latest trends and we can't get enough...