Victoria Beckham’s best ski looks ever: A snow style retrospective

With ski season in full swing, it’s essential to look the part both on and off the slopes. Whether you're sipping an Aperol Spritz at après-ski or enjoying a cosy mulled wine in a charming Chamonix chalet, stylish athleisure should effortlessly take you from the mountains to the evening festivities with ease.

This very philosophy was embodied by none other than Victoria Beckham in the early 2000s. Draped in iconic labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, and Moncler, Posh Spice became the Noughties poster girl for injecting high fashion glamour into the Alps.

From low-rise pants and a cropped fur gilet paired with her signature Chanel ski poles, to head-to-toe in an all-leather ensemble, the former Spice Girl showed no fear of braving the cold on the snow-blanketed peaks. Practical? Perhaps not. But undeniably iconic.

A case must also be made for Victoria's bold sports accessories. Her signature combination of oversized sunglasses and bandeau headbands with sleek, monochromatic snowsuits cements her status as the ultimate 00s winter style muse.

Chanel Skis

You know you're no stranger to the black run when you roll up to the ski lift with a pair of Chanel skis casually slung over your shoulder. This was exactly the vibe Victoria went for in 2006, draped in sporty garments from the iconic French fashion house. The black skis, which were adorned with the brand's name and logo emblem in white, perfectly matched the former Spice Girl's high fashion ensemble. Victoria teamed a white gilet with a pair of matching low-rise ski pants that were fastened by a skinny grey belt. The look was layered over a black zip-up jumper with a plunging V-neckline.

The fashion designer accessorised her monochromatic look with a pair of oversized Chanel 'bug-eye' sunglasses in black and embossed with the brand's logo emblem with a sparkly silver rim. Victoria also teamed a black bandeau headband with a pair of black ski gloves, while her toasted-almond coloured locks were left down in a sleek, straight style.

The singer kept with her Chanel theme throughout the trip as she teamed her iconic black ski poles, which were adorned with the fashion house's name in white lettering, with a pair of low-rise black North Face pants and a cropped black windbreaker. However, the real showstopper was Victoria's fluffy snow boots in a stunning ivory hue.

Luxury Leather

Victoria's all-leather black Chanel ski suit is perhaps her most memorable winter look, with even the likes of Kim Kardashian referencing the co-ord decades later in 2024. The daring look boasted a biker-style jacket, which featured a figure-hugging silhouette, with a pair of matching pants. The zip-up ensemble was adorned with white lined detailing, while a pair of suspenders draped loosely at the sides of the waist.

The futuristic-inspired look was teamed with a similar pair of oversized oval sunglasses courtesy of Dior. The stylish shades were adorned with a silver frame and embossed with the fashion house's name on each side.

Kim Kardashian referenced the iconic look in January 2024 while she hit the slopes in Aspen. The limited edition Chanel suit was sure to make a statement as it retailed for an eye-watering £15,000. It is therefore unsurprising why the reality star named Victoria as her "fashion ski muse."

© BACKGRID Nostalgic North Face Few things scream Y2K quite like Victoria Beckham flaunting her midriff while carving down a mountain in the early 2000s. The British beauty paired low-rise black North Face ski pants with a cropped khaki jacket, accented with brown fur to channel the look of a stylish gilet. Victoria completed the chic ensemble with silver aviators, a pair of black ski gloves, and a black headband.



© Shutterstock Radiant Red Victoria deviated from her monochromatic palette when she turned heads on the slopes in an all-red ensemble. The look featured a pair of baggy ski pants fasted with a brown vintage-looking belt accented with a large gold buckle. Victoria opted for a zip-up wool jumper that featured ribbed detailing. No Posh Spice-approved outfit is complete without her signature oversized shades and bold black ski gloves.



© BACKGRID Sunshine Yellow Victoria brought a ray of sunshine to the slopes in a mustard-coloured Moncler ski jacket. On this occasion, the fashion designer sported her iconic blonde pixie cut, with her short locks swept back by a black bandeau headband. Victoria recycled her beloved North Face ski pants and accessorised with a pair of brown-tinted aviators.

