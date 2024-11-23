Victoria Beckham's ultra-chic accessories are a must-have this season

Whenever Victoria Beckham shares images on social media from an event with her friends, there are always two guarantees - A: everything she's wearing will be from her eponymous fashion and beauty brands, and B: her outfit will be seriously chic and swoon-worthy.

Case in point: On Friday, she took to Instagram to post snaps from an event in New York to celebrate the launch of my third capsule with Mytheresa, with David and Romeo stepping out in support. Naturally, her outfit oozed sophistication, but it was her timeless accessories that caught the eyes of fashion lovers.

The Beckham matriarch stunned in a pristine white cowl-neck halter dress - a custom piece from her AW24 collection. The midi featured a flattering ruched waist, risqué cut-outs at the side and elegant draping from the neckline - the perfect blend of sophistication with a sultry edge.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria's accessories were utterly timeless

Keeping her look effortlessly elegant, she paired her dress with the '202' clutch bag from her brand in a reddish-brown hue and a pair of patent pointed court heels in the same colour.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria hosted the event for her latest capsule collection with Mytheresa

Berry, burgundy, and brown hues are this season's most coveted colours, but Victoria's refined pieces take the trend to new levels of sophistication—her no-nonsense bag and shoe combination was the epitome of timeless.

© @victoriabeckham Her husband David Beckham stepped out in support

Her clutch's classic, rectangular silhouette elevated with subtle gold accents ensures it will never go out of style. As for her shoes, the question of whether stilettos have fallen out of style thanks to the rise in favour of flat shoes is rife, but VB's pointed courts prove exactly why the shoe will forever be the chicest of them all.

She captioned a selection of her Instagram images: "Thank you to my wonderful family and friends for being there to support me last night, it always means the world to me! Loved seeing my #VBMuses dressed in #VictoriaBeckhamxMytheresa and the latest pieces from #VBPSS25. Kisses xx"