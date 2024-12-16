Victoria Beckham's 'jewel tones' outfit is the colour combo of the season

When it comes to our favourite fashionistas that we turn to for colourful outfit inspiration, Victoria Beckham isn't usually the first name that springs to mind.

Her wardrobe is blanketed with muted neutrals: layers of crisp white tailoring (a favourite since her girlband heyday), black, form-fitting midi dresses (or mini dresses when she's feeling frivolous) and winter-ready luscious grey outerwear.

In every season, however, the Beckham matriarch infuses a pop of colour into her wardrobe, and for autumn/winter 2024, it's fashion's favourite burgundy hue. Or, as she so sophisticatedly called it, fig.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria stunned in a jewel-toned dress and bag combo

Victoria took to Instagram to share her luxurious jewel-toned ensemble with her followers. She stunned in a satin, asymmetrical draped midi dress from her eponymous fashion label (the day she wears another brand will be one to remember).

"It's got such a beautiful drape, I love how it's asymmetric and it has a really interesting neckline," VB explains in the video.

She paired it with a jade-hued 'Dorian' bag from her collection, adding contrasting colour that was striking yet sophisticated.

A pair of burgundy court heels and a gold cuff rounded off the ultra-elegant ensemble that she wore for dinner with her husband David and her parents.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham perfects luxury party season dressing in 'jewel tones'

The festive season and colourful outfits are synonymous. Christmassy reds, gilded gold and traditional greens are often incorporated into wardrobes for feelings of festive cheer. But Victoria's outfit turns this on its head, schooling us in colour clashing with a luxe appeal.

Jewel tones were all over the autumn/winter 2024 fashion month runways. From amethyst skirts at Ferragamo to long-slung sapphire skirts at Loewe, garnet hues at Gucci and glamorous gold at Saint Laurent - they've been revived for the current season with an uber-sophisticated, fashion-forward edge.

It appears that dressing to match our favourite Quality Street chocolate is the dress code this Christmas...