Victoria Beckham stuns in feline plunging corset for date night with David

It's the second day of January 2025. Meghan Markle has announced the return of both her social media activity and skinny jeans, Elsa Hosk has debuted what we're already coining the dress of the season, and Victoria Beckham has confirmed that figure-cinching corsets are staying on the sartorial menu for this year.

The popstar-turned-fashion designer and beauty industry mogul has put on a dazzling fashion demonstration over the festive period. Elevated satin slips, fishnet tights and show-stopping ruched bodycon dresses have made up her impeccable winter holiday wardrobe.

In her latest look, VB shared an image from a dinner date with her husband David, and the two proved why they're one of the most fashionable couples in recent celebrity history.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham posed with David wearing the chicest black corset

Victoria oozed femininity in a black satin corset top featuring a low square neckline and a cropped silhouette. She captioned the image: "Dream big…. Then dream even bigger in 2025 [prayer hands] kisses from us both xxx"

The tightly fitting garment was once only worn under the clothes as a method of cinching in the waist and achieving that classic hourglass figure, but fast forward a few (hundred) years, and iconic British designer Vivienne Westwood introduced the corset into her SEX collections in the 1970s, revolutionising its original function by presenting it as outerwear.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola oozed glamour in a showstopping red piece © Victoria Beckham Harper wore a corset top with low-rise jeans to Brooklyn's hot sauce launch

Her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham and teenage daughter Harper Beckham have also schooled us in styling corsets this season.

2025 is the year we hope Victoria's upcoming Netflix series graces our screens. The streaming platform explains: "On Aug. 21, Netflix announced the beginning of production on a documentary series following Beckham and her fashion and beauty business. With exclusive access to Victoria, her family, and those closest to her, the series explores her time in the global spotlight. Following husband David Beckham’s doc series chronicling his rise to fame as a successful soccer player and pop culture icon, the upcoming doc promises to get up close and personal with the former pop star as she juggles her business and family life."