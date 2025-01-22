Victoria Beckham's plunge-neck lace top oozes Valentine's Day chic

Victoria Beckham is synonymous with style that stands firm through the convoluted trend cycles, remaining coveted by fashion editors season after season.

Fluid silhouettes, crisp tailoring and ethereal feminine designs make up her effortlessly polished wardrobe. The longevity of her looks means that even when she shares an image wearing an outfit she's worn before, it's still perfect for whenever, wherever.

The singer-turned-fashion designer shared a throwback image to celebrate wellness expert Rosemary Ferguson's birthday.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria oozed glamour in a low-cut lace bodysuit

She oozed evening glamour in a lace plunge-neck bodysuit from her eponymous clothing and accessories label Victoria Beckham. She layered it with a black tuxedo jacket featuring satin lapels and matching straight-leg trousers, proving the unwavering power of an all-black outfit.

Last autumn, she celebrated her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham's hot sauce Cloud 23 launch wearing the same tailored jacket, but swapped her trousers for an understated black mini dress paired with court heels.

Muted tonal outfits are Victoria's sartorial bread and butter. Whether she's opting for black or white, she often wears outfits from the same colour palette to create a refined, uniformed and sophisticated look.

© @victoriabeckham Sultry all-black outfits are her specialty

"Victoria Beckham has often been praised for her understated yet impactful approach to fashion," says H! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon, "Like Birkin, Bardot and other French style icons, she knows the power of sticking to a neutral colour palette — black, especially — and letting the tailoring and details do the talking."

"'I wear a lot of black basics, because, after all ‘Women who wear black live colourful lives,’' explains the book How to Be Parisian Wherever You Are: Love, Style and Bad Habits by Parisians authors and life-long friends Anne Berest, Audrey Diwan, Caroline de Maigret and Sophie Mas," Natalie continues: "VB's sleek silhouettes fit the French fashion philosophy to a tee: Less is always more."