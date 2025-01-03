Sydney Sweeney’s ruched mini dress screams 'Office Siren'

‘Office Siren’ style may have been a 2024 invention, but it’s shaping up to be the trend of the season in 2025.

The latest star to catch onto the 90s-inspired fad? Sydney Sweeney, who made a case for shirt dresses in her latest Instagram post.

Sharing a serene mirror selfie sporting an ivory number, the Euphoria actress married off-duty charm with office-friendly silhouettes. She slipped into a white ‘Jamie’ shirt dress by Adapté, complete with a mini silhouette, ruched detailing, flared sleeves, button-down detailing and a preppy pop collar.

© @sydneysweeney The Euphoria star wowed in the white shirt dress

To complete her look, she wore her sandy blonde hair down loose and went without makeup, showcasing her naturally striking features. While not entirely office-appropriate, Sydney’s outfit did lean into the opinion-splitting aesthetic that is ‘Office Siren’ style.

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok as of late, you’ll be aware of the movement taking workspaces by storm. The trend is less about HR approval and more about turning the boardroom into your personal catwalk. Think slinky pencil skirts, barely-buttoned blouses, and heels that clack loudly in the corridor.

© GC Images Sydney is no stranger to 'Office Siren' style

The trend has come along at just the right time, coinciding with the release of Nicole Kidman’s latest onscreen endeavour Babygirl. Directed by Halina Reijn, the film centres a high-powered CEO, who risks her career and family as she embarks on a passionate, forbidden affair with a much younger intern played by Harris Dickinson.

Several celebrities have toyed with the term. Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber are in the midst of a skinny sunglasses craze, while Billie Eilish and Maisie Williams rarely pass up the opportunity to debut a tailored ensemble.

Also included in the actress’ Instagram post was a luxe snap of the star posing on a jet ski sporting a chocolate bikini, complete with a halterneck design and matching bottoms. As they say, get a girl who can do both.