Sydney Sweeney shines in elegant plunge-neck dress and heels

Sydney Sweeney's style is a masterclass in modern playfulness.

The Euphoria actress never shies away from a daring look or two, positioning herself as a beacon of feminist fashion.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old was spotted in New York while attending the show Cult of Love on Broadway in Midtown. Joined by actor Brandon Sklenar, who recently starred in It Ends With Us, Sydney slipped into a sophisticated ensemble that radiated after-hours glamour.

© Getty Sydney was spotted in NYC

The actress styled out a navy-hued satin mini dress featuring a sharply plunging neckline. She paired the piece with sheer black tights, point-toe heels and a sleek black overcoat complete with a longline fit and dark fur trims.

Her sandy blonde mermaid waves were styled down loose, catching the winter breeze as the Anyone But You actress hit the city streets. She clasped a small black sateen evening bag dotted with crystals in her left hand, clutching her coat for extra warmth with her right.

© GC Images The actress layered up in a darkly-hued ensemble

The Washington native’s East Coast outing follows that of one made last week. Pictured heading to the set of her new onscreen project The Housemaid in New Jersey, Sydney embraced burnout glamour via a 90s-coded outfit.

She layered up in an oversized black leather biker jacket, which was paired with a dark midi skirt featuring a ditsy floral print, a mesh overlay and a knee-length cut. The actress’ grunge-inspired attire was elevated by a pair of black leather biker boots with lace up detailing, curating the perfect band-girl aesthetic.

There’s been much buzz surrounding Sydney’s upcoming work. Frida McFadden's The Housemaid follows Millie Calloway (played by Sydney), a woman with a troubled past who lands a job as a housemaid for the affluent Winchester family. As Millie becomes entangled in the family's secrets and lies, she discovers that the perfect facade hides sinister truths, leading to a gripping psychological thriller.

Not only that, but there has been talk of a new season of Euphoria on the horizon, with stars such as Zendaya and Alexie Demie getting the gang back together for a new season of the beloved HBO show.