Sydney Sweeney turns heads with dreamy double date night looks
Sydney Sweeney is seen in Midtown on January 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)© GC Images

The Euphoria actress schooled us in layering for winter

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Every time Sydney Sweeney steps out, we receive a sartorial masterclass of sorts. 

Whether she's introducing new pairings, styling hotpants at Paris Fashion Week, or schooling us in date night dressing, the 27-year-old is constantly inspiring us with her enviable wardrobe.

It appears that the Miu Miu muse is stepping into her Chloé era, wearing two refined off-duty, Sienna Miller-approved looks from the French Maison in one day.

Sydney Sweeney is seen in Midtown on January 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)© GC Images
Sydney Sweeney leaned into the boho trend in head to toe Chloé

On Monday, Sydney stepped out in New York wearing a pair of two-tone straight-leg jeans, an etheral chiffon blouse featuring ruffled tiers and a herringbone jacket fastened at the neckline.

She accessorised with a gold statement belt that read 'Chloe' in serif writing, a tan hobo bag also from the brand, and a pair of sunglasses. 

Sydney Sweeney (L) and Jonathan Davino are seen in Nomad on January 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)© GC Images
She swapped into gorgeous greige tones for the evening

Switching her outfit up for the evening, she slipped into a pair of 'greige' wide-leg trousers, a matching jumper and a longline wool coat, perfecting tonal dressing this season. Adding a touch of bohemian cool, she accessorised with chunky tan boots and a matching shoulder bag. 

The actress' winter style in 2025 has been unrivalled, wearing plenty of outfits in the same colour head-to-toe, creating outfits that are peak It-girl chic.

On Sunday, Sydney turned to British fashion house Burberry for the ultimate snow queen-inspired outfit. She wore a dramatic white coat with statement fluffy accents, cropped white trousers and pointed-heeled boots. She accessorised with the brand's ‘Knight’ bag in cream.

sydney sweeney in white coat© GC Images
Sydney was a blizzard beauty in Burberry
Sydney Sweeney is seen in Greenwich Village on January 18, 2025 in New York City.© GC Images
Her fluffy stole has gone straight onto our winter wishlist

Last week, she epitomised the 'rich mom' aesthetic in a look by Ferragamo from the autumn/winter 2024 collection. She oozed glamour in a long black coat layered with a luxe fluffy stole attached to a leather belt wrapped around her shoulders - Lily Van Der Woodsen would wholly approve.

She paired it with a drop-waist turtleneck dress, leather gloves, a handbag topped with a gold handle, brown heeled leather boots and a pair of oval sunglasses.

Sophisticated winter dressing has never looked easier...

