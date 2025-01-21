Sydney Sweeney turns heads with dreamy double date night looks

Every time Sydney Sweeney steps out, we receive a sartorial masterclass of sorts.

Whether she's introducing new pairings, styling hotpants at Paris Fashion Week, or schooling us in date night dressing, the 27-year-old is constantly inspiring us with her enviable wardrobe.

It appears that the Miu Miu muse is stepping into her Chloé era, wearing two refined off-duty, Sienna Miller-approved looks from the French Maison in one day.

© GC Images Sydney Sweeney leaned into the boho trend in head to toe Chloé

On Monday, Sydney stepped out in New York wearing a pair of two-tone straight-leg jeans, an etheral chiffon blouse featuring ruffled tiers and a herringbone jacket fastened at the neckline.

She accessorised with a gold statement belt that read 'Chloe' in serif writing, a tan hobo bag also from the brand, and a pair of sunglasses.

© GC Images She swapped into gorgeous greige tones for the evening

Switching her outfit up for the evening, she slipped into a pair of 'greige' wide-leg trousers, a matching jumper and a longline wool coat, perfecting tonal dressing this season. Adding a touch of bohemian cool, she accessorised with chunky tan boots and a matching shoulder bag.

The actress' winter style in 2025 has been unrivalled, wearing plenty of outfits in the same colour head-to-toe, creating outfits that are peak It-girl chic.

On Sunday, Sydney turned to British fashion house Burberry for the ultimate snow queen-inspired outfit. She wore a dramatic white coat with statement fluffy accents, cropped white trousers and pointed-heeled boots. She accessorised with the brand's ‘Knight’ bag in cream.

© GC Images Sydney was a blizzard beauty in Burberry © GC Images Her fluffy stole has gone straight onto our winter wishlist

Last week, she epitomised the 'rich mom' aesthetic in a look by Ferragamo from the autumn/winter 2024 collection. She oozed glamour in a long black coat layered with a luxe fluffy stole attached to a leather belt wrapped around her shoulders - Lily Van Der Woodsen would wholly approve.

She paired it with a drop-waist turtleneck dress, leather gloves, a handbag topped with a gold handle, brown heeled leather boots and a pair of oval sunglasses.

Sophisticated winter dressing has never looked easier...