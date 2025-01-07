Sydney Sweeney goes grunge in latest leather-clad look

Sydney Sweeney’s 2025 style trajectory has officially kicked off.

Spotted on Monday on the set of her upcoming film The Housemaid, the Euphoria actress embraced grunge glamour as she stepped out in New Jersey.

The 27-year-old layered up in an oversized black leather biker jacket, which was paired with a dark midi skirt featuring a ditsy floral print, a mesh overlay and a knee-length cut.

© GC Images The actress radiated nostalgic 90s burn-out style

The actress’ Nineties-themed attire was elevated by a pair of black leather biker boots with lace up detailing, curating the perfect burn-out babe aesthetic.

Sydney wore her lengthy suede blonde locks down loose in tumbling curls and opted for a natural makeup blend to highlight her girl-next-door features.

© GC Images Sydney was spotted on set of her latest film starring Amanda Seyfried

There’s been much buzz surrounding the Washington native’s upcoming onscreen project. Frida McFadden's The Housemaid follows Millie Calloway (played by Sydney), a woman with a troubled past who lands a job as a housemaid for the affluent Winchester family. As Millie becomes entangled in the family's secrets and lies, she discovers that the perfect facade hides sinister truths, leading to a gripping psychological thriller.

Sydney is working alongside Amanda Seyfried on the film, which is being directed by Paul Feig.

Sydney’s grunge look is a clear departure from her signature style. The star often opts for Cali-girl staples with a sultry twist - as demonstrated by her latest Instagram post.

Sharing a serene mirror selfie sporting an ivory number last week, the actress married off-duty charm with office-friendly silhouettes. She slipped into a white ‘Jamie’ shirt dress by Adapté, complete with a mini silhouette, ruched detailing, flared sleeves, button-down detailing and a preppy pop collar.

Captioning the image: “The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favourite,” Sydney reflected on her time away from set, which included kicking back with friends and her fiancé Jonathan Davino. Other images included in the post spanned stylish mirror selfies, 1920s-themed flapper parties and karaoke nights out.