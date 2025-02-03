Princess Kate shows us how to style a Baker Boy hat in 2025 in heartfelt image

Today the Princess of Wales honoured World Cancer Day by sharing a homegrown image taken by her youngest son, Prince Louis.

Kate took to hers and Prince William's Instagram account @princeandprincessofwales, posting a photograph of her surrounded by nature with the caption: "Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C [Catherine] #WorldCancerDay."

In the image, the mother-of-three perfected country bumpkin dressing in a long khaki green puffer jacket, paired with classic Wellington boots. Showing off her penchant for style, she paired the look with a Baker Boy hat - the accessory that dominated cool-girl fashion agendas in the 2010s.

The retro silhouette is a core piece of English countryside fashion heritage. After becoming popular in the late 1800s and early 1900s, it was soon adopted by the upper class for outdoor events like hunting or shooting.

Industry icons including Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin popularised the look in the 60s and the fashionistas of the 2000s gave the hat major It-girl accessories status. It also appeared in the 2010s, with autumn/winter 2017 collections from the likes of John Galliano, Prada and Miu Miu, peppering the runway with baker boy hats in all colours, textures and sizes for a variety of aesthetics.

© Catwalking Saint Laurent AW17 © Imaxtree Miu Miu AW17

The Princess of Wales also wore the style when it was in its It-girl prime. In 2013, she paired it with a short khaki jacket, skinny jeans and Wellington boots.

Kate marking World Cancer Day is all the more poignant this year, as it's the first since she stopped her own cancer treatment.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore a Baker Boy hat in 2013

The Princess stripped back her royal duties for the majority of 2024 whilst she recovered from preventative treatment. In September, she shared an emotional home video explaining that she had finished her treatment, saying: "although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long." style