Princess Kate perfects styling the classic houndstooth in 2025

On Thursday the Princess of Wales visited the Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice in Wales after the announcement was made that she is the care centre's new patron.

Kate chatted with children and parents, joined a “stay and play” musical session with the children, and made a handprint for the hospice’s hand wall.

The Princess never fails when it comes to wearing an outfit that is stylish yet appropriate for whatever situation she is in.

On this occasion, she wore a muted black and white houndstooth dress from high street label Zara featuring a pussybow collar and a midi length - a piece she previously wore in 2020, and 2021.

© Getty Images Princess Kate stunned in a houndstooth midi dress

She styled it with a pair of smart black pointed court heels, and a cream wool tailored coat, adding an extra air of elegance to combat the winter cold.

The lack of colour in the Princess's outfit allowed attention to completely centre on the children, yet remained fashion-forward and effortlessly sophisticated. It's also a monochromatic, minimalistic styling hack perfect for this season.

© Getty She wore the dress to a visit to the University College London's Centre for Longitudinal Studies in 2021

Houndstooth styles are seeped in royal history. The pattern is said to have become popular in the 1930s after Prince Edward VIII began incorporating it into his wardrobe. Since then, British royals have styled the pattern with an era-approved edge, including the former Princess of Wales, Diana Spencer.

In perhaps her most iconic houndstooth look ever, Princess Diana stole the show in a red and black tweed Moschino suit in 1991, which she paired with a wide-brimmed red hat. Not only did the outfit school us in colour blocking, but it also put a fashion-forward spin on the classic design.

© Getty Images Princess Diana wore an iconic houndstooth Moschino suit in 1991

Princess Kate paid homage to her late mother-in-law's iconic outfit in 2023 (and previously in 2018). She rewore a red and white houndstooth coat dress by Catherine Walker.

Her stylish sartorial agenda truly never fails.