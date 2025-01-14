Princess Kate stuns in trend-led two piece for poignant outing

Today the Princess of Wales made a poignant appearance at the Royal Marsden in Chelsea - the private hospital where she received her course of preventative chemotherapy in 2024.

Princess Kate announced she was receiving cancer treatment in 2024, stripping back her royal duties for the majority of the year whilst she recovered. In September, she shared an emotional home video explaining that she had finished her treatment, saying: "although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long."

Today she returned to the clinic to thank the staff who treated her. “The princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world-leading care and treatment the Marsden provides,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales stunned in a burgundy two-piece

Whatever occasion the stylish royal steps out for, she always does so in an outfit that is appropriate, elegant and always with a trend-led flair.

She stunned in a burgundy roll-neck jumper paired with a matching A-line maxi skirt. A pair of brown suede court heels and a houndstooth coat in a similar hue completed her ultra-elegant winter look.

© Getty Images The Princess opted for brown suede court heels to pair with her ensemble

Wearing pieces from the same colour palette is Princess Kate's go-to, and it's the easiest way to create an outfit that is seamlessly chic without the fuss.

© Getty Images A burgundy houndstooth coat completed her tonal ensemble

The outfit silhouette was almost identical to the much-coveted cream knitted two-piece jumper and midi skirt set by French cool girl label Sézane that she wore in October 2023. A look that sent the fashion sphere into a frenzy with its sheer sophistication.

WATCH: Princess Kate visits hospital where she recived cancer treatment

Kate's unannounced visit coincided with the news that she has become joint royal patron of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, alongside the Prince of Wales.

The position was once held by Princess Diana and William has been its president for many years, but he will now serve as co-patron with his wife.