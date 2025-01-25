Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Burns Night 2025: fashion ideas inspired by Kate Middleton
Subscribe
Burns Night 2025: fashion ideas inspired by Kate Middleton
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Burns Night 2025: fashion ideas inspired by Princess Kate

Need some last-minute tartan styling inspiration? look no further than the Princess of Wales

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Every year on January 25, Scotland comes together to celebrate the life and poetry of Robert Burns, known as Burns Night. 

On the fashion front, the evening is an excellent excuse to style tartan whilst embracing Scottish heritage and culture. Donning check on this night pays homage to tradition and adds a vibrant touch to the festivities.

If there's one fashion icon who knows how to wear tartan well, it's the Princess of Wales. The stylish royal often pays homage to the country where she is known as the Duchess of Rothesay, as well as adding a fashion-forward edge to her look.

Looking for some last-minute style inspiration for this year's celebrations? look no further...

Queen Camilla, King Charles, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George on Christmas Day © Shutterstock

A Subtle Blue and Green Scarf

In her recent outing on Christmas Day at Sandringham, Kate dazzled in a structured emerald green coat that perfectly complemented the Black Watch tartan scarf draped around her neck. "The rich tones of her outfit not only exuded festive charm but also carried deep historical significance," said H! Fashion's Natalie Salmon, referencing the style's connotations to the 'watch' force that was tasked with patrolling the Scottish Highlands in 1725.

Kate Middleton wearing tartan Burberry coat in Moray, Scotland© Getty

A Classic Padded Jacket

Looking for something more low-key? The Princess paired a padded green tartan Burberry jacket with a pair of dark wash jeans with a subtle flared hem, chunky brown boots and an ultra-chic navy roll-neck jumper. 

Kate Middleton wearing a red tartan scarf © Getty

Vibrant Reds

Back in 2020, the then-Duchess of Cambridge stepped out wearing a longline red coat with contrasting black buttons. A vibrant red tartan scarf and a matching skirt added interest, whilst her knee-high boots, black leather gloves and a handbag gave a sense of high-fashion elegance.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hosts a drive-in cinema screening of Disney's 'Cruella' for Scottish NHS workers wearing Holland Cooper© Getty

The Longline Coat

For an outfit that requires little planning, take not from the Princess' long-length blue coat by Holland Cooper. Whether popping on with a skirt underneath or a pair of jeans, the cool-girl coat will do all the talking...

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a party for families of military personnel deployed in Cyprus at Kensington Palace on December 04, 2018 in London,© Getty

The Statement Skirt

Although this image was taken in 2018, Kate's skirt is perfect for 2025. She stunned in a statement pleated A-line tartan skirt paired with a simple black buttoned-up cardigan and suede black boots.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More