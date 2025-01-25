Burns Night 2025: fashion ideas inspired by Princess Kate

Every year on January 25, Scotland comes together to celebrate the life and poetry of Robert Burns, known as Burns Night.

On the fashion front, the evening is an excellent excuse to style tartan whilst embracing Scottish heritage and culture. Donning check on this night pays homage to tradition and adds a vibrant touch to the festivities.

If there's one fashion icon who knows how to wear tartan well, it's the Princess of Wales. The stylish royal often pays homage to the country where she is known as the Duchess of Rothesay, as well as adding a fashion-forward edge to her look.

Looking for some last-minute style inspiration for this year's celebrations? look no further...

© Shutterstock A Subtle Blue and Green Scarf In her recent outing on Christmas Day at Sandringham, Kate dazzled in a structured emerald green coat that perfectly complemented the Black Watch tartan scarf draped around her neck. "The rich tones of her outfit not only exuded festive charm but also carried deep historical significance," said H! Fashion's Natalie Salmon, referencing the style's connotations to the 'watch' force that was tasked with patrolling the Scottish Highlands in 1725.

© Getty A Classic Padded Jacket Looking for something more low-key? The Princess paired a padded green tartan Burberry jacket with a pair of dark wash jeans with a subtle flared hem, chunky brown boots and an ultra-chic navy roll-neck jumper.

© Getty Vibrant Reds Back in 2020, the then-Duchess of Cambridge stepped out wearing a longline red coat with contrasting black buttons. A vibrant red tartan scarf and a matching skirt added interest, whilst her knee-high boots, black leather gloves and a handbag gave a sense of high-fashion elegance.



© Getty The Longline Coat For an outfit that requires little planning, take not from the Princess' long-length blue coat by Holland Cooper. Whether popping on with a skirt underneath or a pair of jeans, the cool-girl coat will do all the talking...