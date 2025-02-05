Anya Taylor-Joy's new kitten heels are seriously opinion-dividing

Shoes are inherently practical, but that doesn't mean they have to be boring.

Anya Taylor-Joy understands this notion better than anyone. The actress has been busy promoting the latest film The Gorge, which entails several TV stints and naturally, a string of high fashion looks spanning McQueen moments to Christian Louboutin looks.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old stepped out in New City, sporting a carousel of covetable outfits for all to marvel at.

© GC Images Anya wore Loewe for her latest outing

One of which centred a chocolate nappa leather cape by Loewe, which featured a buttery finish, a slightly cropped silhouette and gold zip detailing. The equestrian-inspired piece, coined the ‘Trapeze Jacket,’ was paired with a black puffball mini skirt and knee-length cycling shorts, adding a sporty spin to Anya’s attire.

Yet, all eyes fell on the actress’ unexpected choice of shoewear. The Florida native slipped into a pair of white satin mules, complete with a backless silhouette, a kitten heel structure and frontal gold buttons that formed identical keyhole cut-outs on the bridge of the shoes. Upscale and unexpected in equal measure.

© GC Images The actress wore a pair of avant-garde satin mules

We’ve been treated to a handful of haute looks courtesy of the star this week. On Monday, Anya defiantly ignored the brisk winter chill as she layered up in Alexander McQueen’s divinely opulent ‘Exaggerated Shoulder Shearling Coat in Beige,’ which currently retails online for a grand total of £9,000 and features a natural shearling construction, exaggerated shoulders with internal wadding and two side pockets plus a hook and eye fastening.

Her reason behind the fresh-off-the-runway look? Whipping up interest in her latest onscreen project. The Gorge is an upcoming American science fiction horror action film directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Zach Dean. Starring Ms Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller and Sigourney Weaver, the story follows two elite operatives assigned to guard towers on opposite sides of a vast, highly classified gorge. Tasked with protecting the world from a mysterious evil lurking within, they must work together to keep its dark secret hidden.