Taylor Swift's artistic look is her most left-field yet

She may have made history at the VMA Awards 2024 on Thursday night, but Taylor Swift continues to impress outside of her musical endeavours. Prime example being her wardrobe.

Prior to the star-studded bash, which saw the singer take home her fifth Video of the Year Award for Fortnight with Post Malone, as well as Artist of the Year, Best Direction, Best Collaboration and more, Taylor attended a New York Fashion Week party in Greenwich Village.

The 34-year-old sported a painterly set, which to the naked eye looked like a Vivienne Westwood creation, complete with a printed bomber jacket, structured corset and pleated mini skirt.

The graphic visual in question displayed swathes of winterly panoramic countryside, dotted with sweeping hills, pale blue skies and ghostly pine trees, all portrayed in a Renaissance style.

A pair of buttery smooth leather knee-high boots added a punkish twist to her picturesque attire, which nearly leaned into the aesthetic of Taylor’s Folklore album.

Taylor wore her blonde hair down loose and opted for a dewy beauty blend. A glowing complexion was elevated by a dark cat-eye, a rich rose lip and a subtle dusting of silver-blue eyeshadow.

The very same day, the songwriting sensation turned out a punk look that saw her combine the style choices of the 2017 Reputation era and the 2024 Tortured Poets Department era.

Taylor delved into Dior’s archives for the highly anticipated event, slipping into a yellow and black plaid corset with a chest zip, paired with a detachable train hailing from the house’s 2025 resort collection.

She accessorised with longline leather gloves showcasing sleek wrap detailing that extended to her elbows, a cor-ordinating plaid choker and a patent black pair of Stuart Weitzman boots.

Taylor’s brand vocabulary continues to expand at rapid speed. She frequently platforms custom creations from top designers like Oscar de la Renta, Versace and Dolce & Gabbana.

Her ensembles typically feature intricate detailing, from sparkling sequins and luxurious fabrics to bold prints and classic silhouettes. Whether she’s attending awards shows, performing on stage, or making public appearances, her wardrobe showcases a versatile range - from glamorous gowns and chic tailored suits to playful, vintage-inspired pieces.