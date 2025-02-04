Anya Taylor-Joy stuns in operatic £9k coat - AKA her boldest look yet

So far in 2025, we’ve been privy to a stream of outerwear trends. XL puffers, feather-trimmed Afghan coats et al.

Just when you thought you’d seen it all, Anya Taylor-Joy hits the streets in a high-octane look that would put the wardrobes of royalty to shame. The garment in question? Alexander McQueen’s divinely opulent ‘Exaggerated Shoulder Shearling Coat in Beige,’ which currently retails online for a grand total of £9,000.

The piece was sported by the Split actress on Tuesday afternoon as she stepped out in New York’s East Village to promote her latest film The Gorge.

© GC Images The actress wore Alexander McQueen's stunning shearling coat while out in NYC

Anya defiantly ignored the brisk winter chill as she layered up in the magnificent piece, which featured a natural shearling construction, exaggerated shoulders with internal wadding and two side pockets plus a hook and eye fastening.

© GC Images The Florida native wore the statement piece to promote her new film

Shearling, a sheepskin with the wool still attached, has been used for centuries for warmth and durability. Ancient cultures, including the Mongols and Vikings, wore shearling for insulation. However, in the 20th century, shearling became a fashion staple, popularised by aviator jackets in WWII and later embraced by high fashion - as Anya so elegantly demonstrated.

Leaving her legs to face the chilly climate au natural, the actress simply paired the piece with some point-toe heels, showcasing a patent finish and sand colourway.

© GC Images The actress later changed into something a touch more low-key

She wore her platinum hair down loose with two cool-girl brands shaping her campaign-fronting features.

Later that day, the 28-year-old changed into two different outfits, both monochrome mini skirt co-ords with timeless silhouettes and mod-like Sixties-inspired cuts. The trifecta of flawless taste.

Anya’s last onscreen project is an upcoming American science fiction horror action film directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Zach Dean. Starring Miles Teller and Sigourney Weaver, the story follows two elite operatives assigned to guard towers on opposite sides of a vast, highly classified gorge. Tasked with protecting the world from a mysterious evil lurking within, they must work together to keep its dark secret hidden.