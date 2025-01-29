Anya Taylor-Joy oozes French glamour in luxe lace mini dress at Paris Couture Week

What do we love more than seeing our favourite A-listers attending an event in a stellar outfit? Multiple of them in the same place at the same time. And thanks to Paris Couture Week SS25, the end of January has been filled with sartorial splendour.

Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the many famous fashionistas who attended the Tiffany & Co. event in Paris, to celebrate the launch of the latest designs in the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection.

The actress oozed cool-girl French glamour in an outfit designed by Harris Reed for Nina Ricci. She wore a mini dress complete with a daring lace bodice and a flirty flared skirt silhouette, paired with a matching oversized headpiece.

© Tiffany & Co Anya oozed classic French glamour in Nina Ricci

Fashion designer Harris shared images of Anya on Instagram explaining: "My modern day Nina Ricci Muse the one and only @anyataylorjoy in head to toe @ninaricci runway featuring our signature French lace a house code of more than 80 plus years, re-imagined."

Giving her ensemble a touch of classic glamour, she wore the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams pearl necklace in yellow gold with diamonds, pearl earrings in yellow gold with diamonds and the pearl ring in yellow gold with diamonds.

© @harrisreed She oozed vintage French glamour

Anya joined the Tiffany & Co family in 2021 as an ambassador. Last year, she starred in the brand's 2024 holiday campaign, 'With Love, Since 1837.'

She was joined alongside the likes of Dua Lipa and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the event.

© Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com Dua stepped out for date night with Callum Turner

Dua, who is known for her impeccable on and off-duty fashion choices, stunned in a sculptural floor-length black gown with subtle volumised hip accents and a structured bodice. She wore her jet black locks down in a sleek straightened middle part and accessorised with a selection of diamond and gold Tiffany & Co. jewels.

© Tiffany & Co Rosie opted for a sophisticated double leather look

Rosie on the other hand epitomised cool-girl eveningwear in a double leather ensemble featuring a strapless black sculpted top paired with high-waisted wide-leg bottoms.

The fashion girlies in the French capital are as always, très chic