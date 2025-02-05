Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Kim Turnbull delivers mega dopamine boost in bright orange UGGs

It’s a rite of passage for girlfriends to pinch their boyfriend’s clothes. Yet, despite having 24/7 access to her partner Romeo Beckham's epic wardrobe, Kim Turnbull remains a fashion one-to-watch in her own right.

On Wednesday, 22-year-old Romeo shared a candid picture of his 23-year-old girlfriend during a sun-tipped walk through London’s Holland Park.

Trotting down Holland Park Avenue with a petite French Bull Dog (the fashion clan’s canine of choice), Kim styled out a pair of grey Stussy tracksuit bottoms paired with a matching sweatshirt, a large mint blue wool scarf and a pair of vibrant tangerine-toned UGG boots.

© @romeobeckham The 23-year-old wore a pair of citrus-toned UGGs

Kim’s footwear choice, the brand’s ‘Women's Classic Ultra Mini Sheepskin Boots’ in orange soda to be exact, retail online for £125 and provide a much-needed dose of dopamine to any mid-winter ensemble.

The model’s look was a departure from her signature all-black aesthetic, one which Romeo often mirrors for after-hours outings and daytime sojourns. Case in point? Over the weekend, the dynamic duo jetted off to Istanbul for a quick stay, with Kim turning out a sleek monochrome look that will be forever timeless.

© Instagram Romeo and Kim often twin in all-black

During a shopping trip in a colourful bazaar, she paired a longline black coat with some mid-wash blue jeans for a touch of Americana allure. Her boyfriend complemented her chosen attire by styling out a black Corteiz hoodie featuring the brand's beloved Alcatraz graphic print, a caramel-coloured beanie and baggy jeans - a Beckham denim default.

23-year-old Kim has been making waves in both the fashion and music scenes. Only recently linked to boyfriend Romeo, she has brought a dynamic mix of hip-hop, Afrobeat, Afro house, amapiano, and electronic music to her DJ sets, performing across the UK, US, and Asia.

Beyond music, Kim has built an impressive modelling portfolio, working with major brands like Ellesse, Fendi, Tommy Hilfiger, Rimmel London, and Marc Jacobs. Creativity runs in her blood - her father, Alex Turnbull, is a DJ and founder of Ronin Records, one of the UK’s pioneering hip-hop labels. Meanwhile, her grandfather, William Turnbull, was a renowned sculptor and painter whose work has been showcased in prestigious galleries, including London’s Tate.